Match Preview:  AC Milan vs Brescia: Milan look to bounce back after a disappointing loss

AC Milan Expect a Better Performance Against Brescia

Brescia will visit the San Siro which just saw AC Milan come off a difficult loss to Udinese. The Friulani are viewed as a club that may struggle to stay up this year, yet, they found a way to beat the Rossoneri.

Milan struggled to move the ball upfield throughout the game, although, Udinese looked to be the stronger team throughout the game, creating chances, and moving the ball very well. It was a disappointing start for Marco Giampaolo and he looks to have his squad ready this Sunday after their poor performance.

Giampaolo’s men under his 4-3-1-2 looked dysfunctional throughout the game and after the game stated that his formation may not be suitable for his squad. As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, “They expect Milan to use a 4-3-2-1 formation.”

Brescia, on the other hand, left Cagliari with a 1-0 win. They won a hard-fought game and are expecting to fight to stay up this year and avoid relegation. Cagliari had many chances but were unable to capitalize.

The team defended most of the game but had moments with their own chances. Sandro Tonali looked strong upfront, showcasing his speed and ability to make good passes. Brescia will not have Mario Balotelli this Sunday as he continues to serve a four-game suspension.

Although Brescia won their previous match, they will need to fix up their game against Milan. Expect the Rossoneri to come out strong after their disappointing loss to Udinese. Winning at the San Siro is not easy and Brescia will need to be prepared.

Injury and Suspension Updates

AC Milan will be without Mattia Caldara, Theo Hernandez and Lucas Biglia.

AC Milan have no suspensions.

Udinese will be without Emanuele Ndoj, Daniele Gastaldello, Giangiacomo Magnani, and Ernesto Torregrossa.

Mario Balotelli continues to serve his suspension and is expected to return September 23, 2019.

Predicted Line ups

AC MILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bennacer, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

BRESCIA (4-3-1-2): Joronen, Sabelli, Gastardello, Chancellor, Martella, Bisoli, Tonali, Dessena, Tremolada, Morosini, Donnarumma

Key Clashes

Marco Giampaolo's first game as coach with Milan was disappointing as his 4-3-1-2 formation showed that it didn’t work with his squad and their game against Udinese looked dysfunctional.

The coach has elected to change his formation to 4-3-3 for this upcoming game where his players will be playing in their custom roles. Expect Marco Giampalo to get the most out of his players under the formation the team knows very well.

As for Brescia, they have young midfielder Sandro Tonali who played his first Serie A game this past weekend versus Cagliari. The 19-year-old has been highly regarded as one of the best young talents and showed signs of this in his first game.

His speed, passing and creativity helped Brescia create chances this past weekend and will look to continue that success against AC Milan at the San Siro.