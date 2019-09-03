Scotland vs Russia: Clarke desperate to make home advantage pay against group rivals

Having taken the decision to walk away from club football for the time being Scotland boss Steve Clarke is already facing a huge week in just his third game in charge of his national side.

A hard-fought victory over Cyprus was followed by an expected defeat at the hands of the impressive Belgium, a side who visit Glasgow on Monday.

Whoever replaced the previous man Alex McLeish was always going to be welcomed with open arms and given the task at hand was always going to be given time. Clarke has met expectations thus far and he could do himself the world of good with a result against their rivals for second place at Hampden on Friday evening.

The Russians currently occupy the runners up spot behind the Belgians on nine points with the Scots further behind in fourth with six points from their opening four group matches, goal difference is also very heavily in favour of the visitors.

Make no mistake this will not be a straight forward 90 minutes for either national team, something that is prominent in the mind of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay's mind. Speaking to the media this week he appears to sum the thoughts of his camp up perfectly: "It's vitally important for us to keep building on the progress under the new gaffer," he said. "The Russia game's a must-win and a must not lose."

Team News

The Tartan Army have been hot with defensive call-offs leading to late call up's for David Bates and Michael Devlin, although neither is expected to make the starting XI.

David Marshall is favourite to get the nod to start in goal whilst it will be a late choice on who will lead the line. Either Sheffield United new man Oli McBurnie or the experienced Steven Naismith will be given the lone striker role.

Much of the squad is that of the recent World Cup campaign with skipper Artem Dzyuba sure to be the spearhead in the attack.

Lokomotiv Moscow attacking midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk is also back in the squad and is expected to feature.

Key Clashes

Scotland are going to look to utilise their diminutive attacking threats lying in behind the frontman. The likes of Ryan Fraser, James Forrest and Ryan Christie against the defensive rear guard of the Russians is going to be the key to how this game finishes.

Should the hosts move the ball quickly the visitors could have to find their ways of hitting on the counter to capitalise on the home sides' shaky backline.

Recently appointed Clarke this week was taken slightly aback when holding a press conference in the Hall of Fame room at the Hampden Museum.

Both himself and counterpart Stanislav Cherchesov know the importance and that long walk out to the Hampden dugouts could feel like a marathon back to the dressing rooms should the result not go their way.

Hampden kick-off is 19:45 BST on Friday