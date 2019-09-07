Scotland vs Belgium: Damage limitation looks to be on the agenda for beleaguered Scots

Steve Clarke was vocal in the build-up to Friday's evening's game against Russia claiming that his nation were overdue a "big win" against a leading nation, perhaps he should have mentioned it to the players to which he gave responsibility to try and achieve it.

An underwhelming 2-1 defeat was met with jeers from the sparse home crowd and has left Scotland with their Euro 2020 hopes hanging by a thread.

Coming into the game Aston Villa's John McGinn know what's at stake "We need to win, it's as simple as that," he continued "It's a big task. We just know that Monday is a difficult game, and it takes on extra importance now. Russia was a must-win game and we didn't produce, so we've got a chance to resolve that."

Belgium arrives in Glasgow having put four past minnows, San Marino, last week and still boating one of the best squads the game has ever seen. They have won all five qualifying games and saw off Scotland 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the year.

Team News

There are no new injury concerns for Steve Clarke after the Russia game, however, given the manner of the performance and his words after the match he'll be sure to make changes to his starting XI.

The only players guaranteed to keep their spots are goalkeeper David Marshall and skipper Andy Robertson.

Roberto Martinez has been dealt a blow in the shape of the Hazard's dropping out of his squad, both Eden and Thorgan have pulled out through injury.

Other absentees include Vincent Kompany, Dedryck Boyata, Axel Witsel and Moussa Dembele.

Key Clashes

When a side lines up against that of the quality of Belgium each and every clash will be key if anything is to be taken from the game.

Kevin De Bruyne is fully fit and having started the season well with Manchester City will be influential in the middle of the park and Scotland will have to keep his opportunities limited. Manchester rival Scott McTominay could be deployed in a role to stick to his cross-city rival.

Scotland's shaky backline will also be kept busy by a reborn Romelu Lukaku throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

Hampden kick-off is 19:45 BST on Monday