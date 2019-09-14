Lazio vs SPAL: The Biancoceleste look to continue their recent strong form

Lazio Look to Continue Their Strong Form

The two-week international break has come to an end and will now feature Lazio vs SPAL at the Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara, Italy. The two teams started the season in opposite directions. Lazio won their first game and tied their second game, meanwhile, SPAL had a tough start which had the Biancazzurri losing their first two games of the season.

In SPAL’s first game of the season, they had a 2-0 lead against Atalanta and looked as if they were going to win. However, the Biancazzurri were unable to hold the lead and lost 3-2 to Atalanta. Coming off a disappointing loss and having to play their next game on a short week, the team lost 1-0 in their second game of the season vs. Bologna. It was a poor performance from SPAL which could have been worse if Bologna capitalized on their chances throughout the game. After losing their best player Manuel Lazzari this past summer, the Biancazzuri have not looked the same and this was evident in the first two games of the season. However, the effort will need to be better and Leonardo Semplici will need to have his squad ready and focused if they’re to have a chance of winning against the Biancoceleste.

As for Lazio, their season has started off in a positive direction. The season opener saw Ciro Immobile score his first two goals of the season and strong performances from Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. In their second game of the season, the Derby Della Capitale, Lazio tied Roma 1-1. Lazio displayed another strong match, yet were unable to take the lead, hitting the post and crossbar 4 times in the game. One of the players who was denied by the crossbar was Ciro Immobile, however, the striker worked a good pass to an open Alberto, who scored the tying goal against Roma. After a disappointing season last year for Alberto, Savic and Immobile, all three players have had strong starts and, overall, Lazio has shown good form to start the season.

Injuries and Suspensions

Lazio Injuries: Luiz Felipe: Questionable

Jordan Lukaku: Doubtful

SPAL Injuries: Mohamed Fares: Out Long-Term

Predicted Line-Ups:

Lazio (3-4-1-2): Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Alberto; Correa, Immobile

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Felipe, Vicari, Cionek; Julio, Kurtic, Missiroli, Valoti, D’Alessandro; Petagna, Francesco

Key Clash

After two strong performances in his first two games of the season, Immobile will look to continue that trend. In his first game of the season, he scored two goals delivering Lazio their first win of the season. In his second game of the season, he was on the scoresheet assisting on Alberto’s goal, which tied the match against Roma. The forward has contributed to creating chances, scoring goals and assisting his players. The striker looks to rebound from a mediocre season in 2018-2019. While Immobile has had a strong start to the season, Alberto should be recognized as well. The midfielder has shown great form so far in his first two games of the season while also being on the score sheet with a goal and two assists. Alberto looks to continue his strong performance against SPAL.

As for Spal, they will see a familiar face that left the club this past summer when Lazzari makes his return to the Stadio Paolo Mazza. While the club lost one of their best players in the summer, it retained another as striker Andrea Petagna is still with the club. Last season, the forward scored 16 goals for SPAL in Serie A and has already begun his season with a goal. The forward will need to be on his game against Lazio if Spal is to have a chance of tying or winning against the Biancoceleste.