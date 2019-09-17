Promise of a new European Odyssey as Ajax slay Lille

As Ajax's 2019 Champions League campaign kicked off against Lille, the main question around the Johan Cruiff ArenA was if they would approach this season with the same swashbuckling style as last, in which they approached every opponent with the same ideals that have shaped the club. Johan Cruyff and Louis Van Gaal may have painted the relationship between their styles as yin and yang, but to the common eye one was an extension of the other, as was that of Rinus Michels when de Godenzonen claimed their first European Cup in 1971 and significantly, the approach taken by Erik ten Hag last season as the club reached the Champions League semi final. We keep the ball; we move the ball: to our benefit or detriment.

Changing the instrument, but not the song

There was little doubt that this would form the basis of Ajax's approach this season, as has already been evident in the Eredivisie, winning four and drawing one, with 19 goals scored, but how they might adapt in Europe under greater pressure could define their season considering the ease with which they are predicted to win the league. The club strengthened in the summer transfer window, but lost two key components of its spine in Frenkie de Jong and Mathias de Ligt, two of the most significant ball players in the squad. A change of approach would be understandable but potentially against the club's defining principles, depending on the extent of any such evolution.

The game started as one might expect, with Ajax playing a high line, seeking to move the ball rapidly from defence to the forward line. The home side were caught out early on as Osimhen had a shot blocked and was unlucky not to receive a penalty for a blatant shirt pull. Throughout the first half, the French side were able to get behind the Ajax defensive line, driven largely by Renato Sanches as he proved to be their main transitional force, but could not take full advantage of the positions they created.

As Ajax pressed forward, immediately there was a notable difference from last season as play was continually routed down the wings at early stages of this transition, as opposed to the wide players coming into play with the final pass. This was a clear reflection of a change of approach to make up for de Jong's absence and a new role for Tadic as he drifted further wide. Most play was focused on the right flank and the Amsterdam side were almost rewarded with on 13 minutes for their endeavours as an intricate move on the right side of the area resulted in Ziyech thundering a shot off the bar. On the 18th minute, their pressure was rewarded as Quincy Promes turned in a Tagliafico cross, this time from the left, to give Ajax the lead.

Dictating the change - not reacting to it

Whilst Ajax went into their shell somewhat, having taken the lead, their control over the game was evident, as was their willingness to compromise on their approach to the game. Whilst still obviously committed to retaining and recycling the ball, they did not limit themselves to the short, quick passing often associated as being the exclusive outlet of this philosophy. On noticing Lille's high line and Fonte's tendency to follow Tadic as he drifted deep, Promes' pace and ability to time a run was taken advantage of as long balls were used to catch out the Lille defence. Such a move in forty-first minute almost led to goal of the season as he volleyed a long ball straight at the onrushing Maignan.

Throughout the game, it was notable that when the Lille defence pushed high, on multiple occasions Onana and the two centre halves, Blind & Veltman opted for long but accurate passes to the midfield and forward lines, evidently conscious of the team's spine no longer exuding the supreme control it did six months ago. One element of Ajax's game which has not changed is the reliance on midfielders to often rely on individual skill to break a line of defence, the flamboyance of which only increased as the team grew into the game and increased their lead.

Having pulled back somewhat on their attacking intent until half-time, Ajax started the second half with a greater deal of urgency and overloaded Lille in the final third. By pushing their midfield line almost into a forward position, they accommodated the intricate triangular moves that defined their 2018-2019 season. This led to their second goal as a sublime back-heel allowed Alvarez to lash a shot into the far corner from the right hand edge of the box. Departing from the expected, the move was started by a long and accurate cross field ball from the left back position, demonstrating the versatility to their play which seemed enforced by circumstance but also embraced by the team.

The second goal undoubtedly gave Ajax confidence and the audacity of the passing and take-ons attempted and achieved by the home side were proof of this. As Lille pushed forward in search of a goal, Ajax took advantage of the space left and played more vertically, again, taking advantage of the pace of Promes against a tiring Lille defence. The third goal came from a corner as Tagliafico headed home to put the game to rest. The game petered out thereafter, with Ajax dominating the ball but not over-exerting to push for a fourth.

A header from a full-back's cross, an intricate passing move resulting in a thumping finish and a goal from a set-play. Ajax may have lost some key components in the summer, but in being forced to adapt, they may just be all the stronger for it.