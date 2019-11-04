SPAL and Sampdoria are both heading in the wrong direction at the moment as both clubs have found it difficult to win games. SPAL are currently in 19th place in the standings while Sampdoria sit right below them in last. Each team will be aiming to leave the Paolo Mazza Stadium with a win come Monday evening.

The Biancazzurri come off a disappointing 1-0 loss against AC Milan where the team had a poor performance. Throughout their match, SPAL created very few chances and looked out of form. The squad will look to rebound against a side who has also found it hard to win games this year and have made a coaching change in hopes of saving their season.

Sampdoria’s recent result came with a late goal from Gaston Ramirez in the 91st minute of injury time which helped the Blucerchiati tie Lecce 1-1 and earn an important point. The club started with manager Eusebio Di Francesco, and as the season has been a disappointment, he was replaced by Claudio Ranieri. The new manager has done a decent job since being appointed as the team has played better football, yet more importantly, they seem to have found a structure and system under Ranieri.

In SPAL’s last five matches, the club has won one, tied one and lost three games. As for Sampdoria, they have tied two and lost three. In four of their last five outings versus SPAL, the Blucerchiati have scored at least two goals. In their five overall encounters, Sampdoria has won four while SPAL has only won once.

Predicted line-up: SPAL vs Sampdoria

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha – Cionek, Vicari, Tomovic – Strefezza, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Reca – Petagna, Floccari.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero – Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Murru – Rigoni, Ekdal, Bertolacci, Jankto – Bonazzoli, Quagliarella.

Suspensions and injuries

SPAL: Marco D’Alessandro (Out indefinitely), Mohamed Fares (Out indefinitely), Federico Di Francesco (Questionable), Marko Jankovic (Questionable)

Sampdoria: Karol Linetty (Out indefinitely), Andrea Seculin (Out indefinitely)

Players to watch

SPAL has had a difficult season after losing players such as Manuel Lazzari and Kevin Bonifazi. Gabriel Strefezza has been a pleasant surprise for the club as the midfielder has two assists this year. The 22-year old’s presence has been noticed as he has shown great strength and speed in the midfield and has created opportunities and had chances up front as well. The forward continues to be the bright spot for a club who has had little to cheer for this season.

Fabio Quagliarella could possibly miss the match due a thigh injury and, as a result, will need Manolo Gabbiadini to step up for Sampdoria. The forward leads the team with two goals and had been good under new coach Ranieri. The team has only scored six goals in their first ten matches and will need all the support they could get up front.