Atalanta vs Valencia: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2020 (0-0)
I'll be back around an hour before kick off with updates on team news from both sides.
17:3834 minutes ago

One to watch: Valencia

Unfortunately for the away side, they will be travelling light this week. Eight players from their squad are out due to injury.

Valenica will have to look towards senior heads such as Dani Parejo to take control of the game at San Siro tonight.

The midfield general has provided six goals and six assists so far this season, along with orchestrating play from his central role in the team.

Parejo will be targeting Maxi Gomez in the hope that the Uruguayan can add to his nine goal tally for the campaign.

17:3735 minutes ago

One to watch: Atalanta

It will come as no surprise that Atalanta's main danger man tonight will be none other than Josep Iličić.

The Slovenian international has been involved in 21 goals in his 26 appearances in all competitions this season. No doubt he will prove to be a threat tonight.

17:3141 minutes ago

Home away from home

Despite the San Siro being almost 40 miles away from Atalanta's usual home ground of Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, the 'Goddesses' have made it their own.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six matches at their temporary home in all competitions - albeit they weren't the home side in all six of those fixtures.

17:23an hour ago

Valencia's familiar surroundings

In the UEFA Champions League, Valencia have made the visit to Italy on eight occasions, losing five times.

The Spaniards however do have history at the San Siro. In their trips to Italy they have never lost at the historic stadium on this side of the century.

17:18an hour ago

Head to Head

These two have only ever faced each other once. With that being said, they have never faced each other in a competitive match-up.

Back in 2017 these two line up in a friendly in which Atalanta ran out 2-1 victors.

17:12an hour ago

The Group Stages: Valencia

The visitors achievements are perhaps more impressive as they triumphed in Group H. The Spaniards had to over power not only Chelsea but also last year's semi-finalists Ajax.

Along their group stage journey, they beat Ajax in Amsterdam and beat Chelsea by the same 1-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge.

17:10an hour ago

The Group Stages: Atalanta

The hosts tonight are Group C runners-up Atalanta. Despite being pummelled 4-0 and 5-1 in the group stages by Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester City respectively, Atalanta managed to finish a point ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League debut.
17:01an hour ago

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Atalanta vs Valencia CF in the UEFA Champions League. I'm Will Laing and I'll be taking you through tonight's game which is set to kick off at 20:00 GMT. 
16:48an hour ago
