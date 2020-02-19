Atalanta vs Valencia: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
One to watch: Valencia
Valenica will have to look towards senior heads such as Dani Parejo to take control of the game at San Siro tonight.
The midfield general has provided six goals and six assists so far this season, along with orchestrating play from his central role in the team.
Parejo will be targeting Maxi Gomez in the hope that the Uruguayan can add to his nine goal tally for the campaign.
One to watch: Atalanta
The Slovenian international has been involved in 21 goals in his 26 appearances in all competitions this season. No doubt he will prove to be a threat tonight.
Home away from home
The hosts have lost just one of their last six matches at their temporary home in all competitions - albeit they weren't the home side in all six of those fixtures.
Valencia's familiar surroundings
The Spaniards however do have history at the San Siro. In their trips to Italy they have never lost at the historic stadium on this side of the century.
Head to Head
Back in 2017 these two line up in a friendly in which Atalanta ran out 2-1 victors.
The Group Stages: Valencia
Along their group stage journey, they beat Ajax in Amsterdam and beat Chelsea by the same 1-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge.