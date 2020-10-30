Hamburger SV 2-2 St. Pauli: Terodde on target again to secure a point for Die Rothosen 

An in-form Simon Terodde slotted home his second goal of the night to save his team as Hamburger SV dropped points in 2.Bundesliga for the first time this season, drawing 2-2 against rivals St. Pauli. His strike came barely one minute after Simon Makienok had put St. Pauli into the lead as it appeared they were about to emerge with their third successive derby victory.

The game could have gone either way, with both sides spurning chances to secure all three points. In the last half hour, the pace intensified as the game flowed from end to end, culminating in a dramatic last ten minutes with goals at both ends.

Story of the match

The Hamburg derby is renowned for the passion, colour and fervour that comes from the stands but on this occasion, it was a subdued affair thanks to the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Inside the Volksparkstadion, 1000 home fans were present and supported their team as best they could, but that was never going to replicate a normal full house.

The deadlock was broken on 12 minutes. A clever, surging run from Josha Vagnoman led to a pinpoint cross to the back post for Terodde, who made no mistake from close range as his header hit the back of the net.



Both teams had further chances, with the hosts enjoying most of the possession in the first half. However, it was St. Pauli who made their mark. From another cross, Makienok took a touch and set the ball into the path of Rodrigo Zalazar. The man on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt did the rest, as his powerful shot from the edge of the area nestled in the bottom left corner.

The second half, like the first period, saw chances come and go for both teams as the game became more competitive. Neither side appeared willing to settle for the draw as they eached searched for a winner.

That appeared to come for the visitors with only six minutes left to play, as HSV defended poorly leading to a clever snapshot finish from Makienok. Hamburg goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, however, may have been disappointed not to have done better.

Daniel Thioune’s side ensured that they would have the final say and who else but that man Terodde to grab his eighth goal of the season after only six games.

Next up for league leaders HSV is a top of the table clash away to Holstein Kiel, while St. Pauli will host Karlsruher.

Takeaways

Terodde the talisman

Terodde likes to score against St. Pauli, as this brace tonight brought his career total goal tally against them to 10 goals in 14 appearances. Impressive stuff to say the very least. It is very encouraging for HSV that he is delivering and living up to expectations, but others will need to contribute with a share of the goals to ease the burden on their star striker.

Salazar shines

The Uruguayan midfielder showed again that he has an eye for goal and displayed other glimpses of quality in a positive performance. He can be a useful asset for St. Pauli this season, and will certainly be one to watch out for as the year goes on.

A fair outcome

2-2 was a decent reflection of how the game panned out. Both teams will feel that they could have, and really should have, won the game given the chances that were created. Overall, a draw was probably the result that each side deserved.

Man of the match - Simon Terodde

The hero on the day, Terodde has continued his superb form, and might just be the man to drag Hamburg back into the Bundesliga.