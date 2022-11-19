World Cup: Tite relying on Brazil’s wide forwards to regain upper hand

Think back to the late 1990s and early 2000s and the Brazil team that won two World Cups and reached the final of France 1998, it was a Seleção epitomised by the attacking intent and adventure of its full backs. Roberto Carlos down the left and Cafu sprinting along the right flank, it was as Brazilian as Copacabana beach.

However, the 4-2-2-2 and 3-5-2 formations that Brazil used in yesteryear have since been pushed to the side. If Tite is to guide Brazil to their first World Cup in 20 years in his last tournament in charge of the national team, then he will do so by placing faith in his exciting wingers.

Since winning the World Cup in Japan in 2002, Brazil have gone as far as the semi-finals (in their home tournament in 2014) and exited at the quarter-final stage in the other three. The hope now is that an abundance of wide forwards thriving at the highest levels of European club football will give them the edge which has been lacking.

Vinicius Junior is perhaps the most acclaimed. The 22-year-old went from prodigy to proven talent when he struck the winning goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League final against Liverpool in May. He was replaced in stoppage time by his compatriot Rodrygo, who has progressed immensely this term.

In the Premier League, Gabriel Martinelli has enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign on Arsenal’s left flank and made a name for himself in north London. Meanwhile, his club-mate Gabriel Jesus can also operate out wide, as shown during his time with Manchester City, as can Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison.

Last summer saw Brazilian wingers treated as highly sought-after commodities. Manchester United paid £86 million to sign Antony from Ajax while Raphinha left Leeds United for Barcelona in a £55 million deal. Lucas Paqueta joined West Ham United too.

Then, of course, there is Neymar, who was once a left winger but is now deployed as a No.10 in a 4-2-3-1.

Antony is part of a Brazil team who are unbeaten in 15 games (Getty)

Given the sheer quantity of quality Brazilian wide-men it is obvious why Tite has tried to fit as many into his World Cup squad. There were nine forwards named in the travelling party and most could play out wide.

Switch to conservative full-backs and adventurous wingers

It is perhaps the tactical shift that Pep Guardiola brought about at Barcelona when he set up with a 4-3-3 and often deployed inverted wingers that prompted Brazilian academies to nurture more wide forwards which has seen an uptick in their number. Brazilian players have long possessed dribbling ability and sharp decision-making, often honed in the streets or in futsal courts, which lend themselves to becoming tricky wingers.

This has only aided the Brazil national team, who were accused of lacking balance in the 2018 World Cup when they were defeated by Belgium in the last-eight. Then there was an over-reliance on the right-footed Neymar cutting in from the left with Marcelo supporting from full back — the right-sided Willian struggled to create any clear opportunities.

Now there is no such imbalance. Manchester United’s Casemiro and Fred hold in midfield with Neymar ahead of them serving Raphinha (or Antony) on his right and Lucas Paqueta (or Vinicius) on the left. Richarlison plays down the middle as centre forward. Tite also has options to rotate with able back-ups in most positions.

If Brazil’s attacking thrust now comes from the wide forwards, then the full backs are rather more conservative than when Cafu and Carlos were playing. Danilo and Alex Sandro, both of Juventus, may start against Serbia in Brazil’s Group G opener on Thursday.

Tite’s ‘top-heavy’ attack has reaped rewards. Brazil are unbeaten in 15 games since losing last years’ Copa America final to Argentina. Since the last World Cup, they have only faced one European nation (Czech Republic) and eyes will be looking out for whether they can get the better of their European competitors in Qatar.

There is no doubt, however, that Brazil’s wide-men see the Seleção in a better position than four years ago.