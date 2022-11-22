Denmark vs Tunisia: World Cup Group D Preview, Round 1, 2022

Denmark face Tunisia as both teams get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway in Group F.

Each side have hopes of progressing out of the group stages with defending tournament champions France and inter-continent play-off winners Australia comprising the rest of the group.

The De Rod-Hvide are in the World Cup for the sixth time and have qualified for the competition in back-to-back tournaments for just the second time following consecutive appearances in 1998 and 2002.

Tunisia have also qualified for the sixth time and although they are the first African side to ever win a match at the World Cup, defeating Mexico in 1978, they have never gotten out of the group stage.

There has been one prior meeting between Denmark and Tunisia with the Europeans claiming a 2-1 victory in 2002 in a friendly before that year's tournament.

Team news

Denmark

Fredrik Ronnow missed the final three matches of Union Berlin's season before the World Cup break with a hamstring injury.

Jonas Wind, who also plays in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, is doubtful as the forward is suffering from a muscle issue.

Tunisia

Captain Youssef Msksani missed out in 2018 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has struggled with injury again in the build-up to Qatar - but is expected to be fit to face Denmark.

Likely line-ups

Denmark: Schmiechel; Maehle, Christensen, Kjaer, Wass; Højbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Skov

Tunisia: Dahmen; Abdi, Bronn, Talbi, Dräger; Chaalali, Skhiri, Laïdouni; Khazri, Mskani, Slimane

Key players

Christen Eriksen (Denmark)

Described by manager Kasper Hjulmand as the "heart and rhythm of our team", Eriksen has been Denmark's best player going on a decade now. His 38 goals are the current most on the squad and he is still their most creative force.

Of course, his story can't be told without mentioning his recovery from cardiac arrest suffered on the pitch at the 2020 European championships, where De Rod-Hvide reached the semifinals as a tribute to him.

His first game back at the international level against the Netherlands saw him score with his first touch saw Hjulmand observe "seeing a relaxation and lightness in Christen's game, which is fantastic."

With the Denmark boss adding that the side might "get something even better out of Christen for the next few years", fans and teammates alike should be excited for what's to come.

Embed from Getty Images

Ellyes Shkiri (Tunisia)

A box-to-box midfielder, he's an important piece for the Eagles in the center of the park. He has great ability to win second balls and read the play, which allows him to break up attacks.

Lying deep in Tunisia's 4-3-3 formation, which allows him to detect opportunities better than most, he can create plenty of chances and also possesses a deadly long shot.

In the Bundesliga, he creates 1.3 chances per game, a lot for the role he plays. Shkiri also averages a healthy 3.7 interceptions per game.

He chose to represent Tunisia over France at a young age and has 48 caps to his name. With some of the big names the Eagles will face in the group, his play will be crucial to any success his side are to have.

Embed from Getty Images

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The Education City Stadium, with a capacity of 40,000, will host this match.

What time is the match?

Kick-off for this match, which is set to take place in the municipality of Al-Rayyan, is set for 4pm Qatar time.

How can I watch the match?

Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo will have coverage in the United States, the BBC in the United Kingdom, DR and TV2 in Denmark.