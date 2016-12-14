FC Augsburg sack manager Dirk Schuster

(Source: TF-Images / Getty)

FC Augsburg have become the latest Bundesliga club to sack their manager as they bid farewell to Dirk Schuster after a poor run of results which has left the club hovering just above the relegation battle zone.

Augsburg's form this season has been poor to say the least and their latest loss to Hamburger SV seems to have convinced the Augsburg board that Schuster's methods are not working anymore, after having brought him from SV Darmstadt 98 in the summer.

Augsburg haven't been good enough to win since the start

After having led Darmstadt miraculously to survival in their first season in the top flight, Schuster immediately left Die Lilien and joined Augsburg. The Bavarians had experienced a relatively successful season under Markus Wienzierl as they progressed well in Europe as well as domestically.

Schuster's time at Augsburg started on a sour note with a 2-0 opening day defeat to VfL Wolfsburg. That loss seems to have set the tone for their season so far. The Bavarian club has failed to score more than two goals in any of their matches so far and have experienced victory only on three occasions this season.

The loss of key players like Raul Bobadilla and Alfred Finnbogason up front seems to have hurt their goal tally and Schuster's men have struggled in all their games without their best players, to say the least.

Caiuby and Jeffery Gouweleeuw have also been notable absentees for the club as they struggled to find any sort of consistency with their results.

Schuster the sixth coach to lose his job so far this season

Augsburg released a statement following Schuster's dismissal and said that, after making a "detailed analysis" of the situation the club is in, the directors at the club came to the conclusion that "differing views" about the club's "development" and "style of play" have led to the decision.

The statement also mentioned that Schuster's assistants Sascha Franz and Frank Steinmetz have also been relieved of their duties and sacked along with Schuster.

The statement also included the news that 37-year-old Baum will be assuming first team responsibilities as caretaker coach "until further notice", while the Augsburg board search for the right replacement for the disappointing Schuster.

Augsburg's first challenge without Schuster is against André Schubert's Borussia Mönchengladbach, as the players hope to put behind the exit of their manager and work harder than ever to improve their season.