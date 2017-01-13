RB Leipzig complete Dayot Upamecano transfer from RB Salzburg

(Source:@DieRottenBullen / Twitter)

RB Leipzig announced the signing of Dayot Upamecano from Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg today. The 18-year-old Frenchman signed a contract with the club keeping him at Leipzig until 2021.

Upamecano is the latest player to join Leipzig from fellow Red Bull club, Salzburg in recent years. The two clubs have enjoyed a healthy transfer relationship and Leipzig are now reaping the benefits with youngsters like Upamecano making the move from Austria to Germany.

Upamecano fits our style perfectly, says Rangnick

Upamecano spent most of youth developing in France and made the decision to move to Salzburg in 2015 from French side Valenciennes, making 21 appearances for the Austrian outfit so far this season.

After generating interest from clubs across Europe, it was Leipzig who acted first and got their man and Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick was delighted at the transfer, he said: "Dayot Upamecano has developed fantastically in the last year and a half at Salzburg." He added that Upamecano has "called attention" to himself with "excellent" performances both domestically and continentally.

He spoke highly of the young Frenchman's abilities and said that,"he's a player who, with his potential and his style of play, fits perfectly into our style."

Rangnick convinced Upamecano will strengthen the squad

Upamecano has attracted big clubs in the past year with his solid performances for Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, with big clubs including the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and FC Barcelona rumoured to have been interested in the youngster's signature.

Leipzig's success in completing the transfer has been met with positivity and Rangnick highlighted the club's delight at securing Upamecano's services.

Rangnick expressed that the club was "really pleased" with Upamecano's decision to join the club despite interest from "major international clubs".

The sporting director also expressed that the club is "convinced" in the youngster's talent and believe that he will "significantly strengthen" the squad already at Ralph Hasenhüttl's disposal.

Upamecano becomes the eighth player to make the move from Salzburg to Leipzig, with Benno Schmitz, Bernardo and Naby Keita joining the club just last summer from the Austrian champions.