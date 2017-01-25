Steven Zuber extends with Hoffenheim until 2020

Photo: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim wide man Steven Zuber had extended his contract with the club until 2020.

The 25-year-old’s contract had been set to expire at the end of next season, but a set of impressive performances over the past couple of months have led to the club tying him down to a longer deal.

He has made 36 Bundesliga appearances since joining the club in the summer of 2014, scoring four goals.

Starting to set down a marker

The former Swiss under-21 international, who also played for his country at the 2012 Summer Olympics, signed for Hoffenheim in 2014 from CSKA Moscow. He arrived in Germany having helped CSKA to win the Russian title in his only season with the club. He had previously played at Grasshopper Club Zurich in Switzerland for five years.

Having struggled in his first two seasons to hold down a regular place in the first team, he seems to be having more of an impact this season. Six of his seven league appearances have been from the start, albeit as cover for either Jeremy Toljan or Pavel Kaderábek.

He has impressed when given the chance though, and has scored twice, against Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburger SV, and his ability to play across the flanks has made him a useful man for Julian Nagelsmann’s preferred systems with three at the back.

@stevenzauber verlängert seinen Vertrag bei der TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vorzeitig bis 2020//Steven Zuber extends his contract to 2020. #tsg #tsg1899 #EinTeamEinWegEinmalig A photo posted by @tsg1899hoffenheim on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:56am PST

Zuber wants to take the club further

The club’s director of football Alexander Rosen pointed to his versatility as one of his key assists. Speaking on the club’s website, he added that Zuber had “always recovered from setbacks” and that he also had “a lot of ambition.”

Zuber meanwhile said he was “pleased” to have been offered a contract extension. He feels that he has “developed as a player” at a club that has also made a lot of progress in that time. “I want to help take the club even further,” he added.

The club are third in the Bundesliga and remain the only unbeaten team in any of Europe’s top leagues. Zuber started their 2-0 win over FC Augsburg last Saturday.

Quotes via TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.