Würzburger Kickers 0-2 1. FC Heidenheim: Schnatterer serves up late double to gain vital win

Two headers in three minutes from Timo Beermann and Tim Kleindienst meant 1. FC Heidenheim came away with a vital 2-0 win against Würzburger Kickers on Saturday.

Team news

Bernd Hollerbach made just one alteration from the side that lost to 1. FC Kaiserslautern last Friday, as the returning Nejmeddin Daghfous came in for Patrick Weihrauch.

As for Heidenheim, a second straight defeat had a chance in personnel and formation in Franck Schmidt's mind. Hauke Wahl, Norman Theuerkauf and Marcel Titsch-Rivero were all brought in as Dave Gnaase, Tim Skarke (bench) and Arne Feick (injured) made way.

First half filled with fouls

Playing further forward than he had done in the Hinrunde, the second half of the season has seen Tobias Schröck move into a more advanced midfield position. The midfielder made a very promising run early on to beat the visiting defence, although Kevin Müller was equal to the task as a firm fist kept Schröck at bay.

That said, it wasn't a very open or entertaining start to the game as fouls continued to halt progress. Benedikt Kempkes was a busy man early on as he found himself under constant pressure from both sides. When Heidenheim eventually found a way forward they were denied by an imposing Robert Wulnikowski, plucking free-kicks from the sky.

Unfortunately, however, it was to prove that catching crosses and the odd tame effort was all either goalkeeper would be tasked with in the opening 45 minutes. Heidenheim did has a rather fruitless appeal for a goal turned down after Wulnikowski had fell over the line with the ball, although John Verhoek's pressure had a lot to do with that.

Late headed doubles helps Heidenheim

There was just one change at half-time as Peter Kurzweg replaced the booked Junior Diaz as Hollerbach looked to refuce the chances of his side going to 10. That was quickly followed by Marco Königs' introduction for Daghfous but not before Tim Kleindienst fired off target on the angle from Theuerkauf's cross.

The second half was certainly much more lively than the first as the two teams had finally come out of their shell. Heidenheim were the more impressive attacking side with Theuerkauf putting in a very useful shift at left-back, and a stunning stop low to his left from Wulnikowski kept out the visitors as they increased in confidence.

Müller then made a superb stop from Schröck's effort which proved to be the turning point in the game. From there, Heidenheim's pressure finally told and it was no surprise to see Marc Schnatterer as the chief creator. His corner was whipped into the six-yard box and Beermann rose highest to power past the helpless Wulnikowski.

Where there was one, a second soon followed as Schnatterer's delivery once again proved key. His free-kick on the edge of the box was clipped to the back post and Kleindienst was there to slam a header home. The result means Heidenheim rise up to fourth, while Würzburg slip to ninth.