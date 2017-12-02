Peter Stöger leaves 1. FC Köln after four years

Stöger on the touchline (phoot: Getty Images / Soccrates Images)

1. FC Köln have parted ways with manager Peter Stöger after four years, the club rooted to the foot of the Bundesliga table.

Stöger's final game was against Schalke on Saturday, his picking up a credible 2-2 draw, a point that wasn't enough to save Stöger, who hasn't overseen a league win all season.

Köln have managed just three draws in the league this season, losing their other 11 league games to see them eight points adrift at the bottom.

Other managers may not have been given the time to turn it around that Stöger was, the Austrian having delivered his side their highest ever league finish just last season as they came fifth.

Europa League hope

That meant qualification for the Europa League, a competition from which the few high moments have come this season, most notably a 1-0 home win against English giants Arsenal last time out.

Koln can still get into the last 32 of that competition, they lie third and are in need of a win from their final game.

Stöger won't lead them into that fixture on Thursday though, with first team coaching duties having been taken over by Stefan Ruthenbeck, with Koln confirming that he'll lead them until the winter break, when a new manager is expected to be appointed.

After the announcement, Stöger said; "It is in the best interest of the club and especially the team that a decision was made and clarity restored. To the players, the staff, the fans and the city of Koln, you have grown dear to the hearts of Manni Schmid and I."