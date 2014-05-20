British duo through in French Open qualifying

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the British players in the first round of men's Roland Garros qualifying today.

Great Britain's number three James Ward beat Moldovan Radu Albot 6-3 7-5, despite making it harder than it should have been-the Moldovan player broke back on two separate occasions in the second set. This is a good win for the Brit as Albot is used to the brick-coloured surface, regularly plying his trade on the ATP Challenger tour.

Ward will now play American Ryan Harrison who defeated 31 year old French journeyman David Guez 7-5 7-6(2) in his first round encounter today. With Harrison's win it takes America's win/loss record today to a not entirely surprising two wins and four losses with the only other US player to win being Tim Smyczek who beat the younger brother of Spaniard Marcel Granollers 6-2 6-2. It could have been a lot worse though as it looked like it was going to be a terrible day for America early in the day, quickly going 0-4 down with defeats for Denis Kudla, Alex Kuznetsov, Austin Krajicek and Jarmere Jenkins.

Not to jump the gun but if Ward beats Ryan Harrison in the next round, he will be on course to meet Slovenian Blaz Rola in the final qualifying round. With the US college educated Slovenian having got to the final of two clay court Challengers this year, and Ward opting to play on the Har-Tru courts of the USA, which play very differently to the courts in Paris, barring any Davis Cup-like heroics, you would have to make him the favourite to qualify into the main draw.

There was also a first round win for Lincoln born British number four Daniel Cox. He beat Israeli Amir Weintraub 6-2 6-1. Clay isn't Weintraub's favourite surface but this is a fantastic win for the 23 year old in the first Roland Garros qualifying of his career. He will now most likely play Italian "dirt-baller" (1) Paolo Lorenzi, who plays his first round later today. With 8 clay court Challenger titles to his name, the 32 year old would go into the match as the clear favourite.

However, Dan Evans, current British number two, fell to talented Portuguese 23 year old Gastao Elias 6-3 6-1. The outcome seemed inevitable when the qualifying draw came out. Elias has already showed that he is comfortable with the clay, reaching the quarterfinals of Oeiras last year in Estoril, Portugal before succumbing to eventual tournament winner Stanislas Wawrinka.

The women's draw for the Roland Garros qualifying, which starts tomorrow will be out later tonight and includes Heather Watson and Johanna Konta.

