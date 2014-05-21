Women's Roland Garros qualifying day 1 round-up

In what is arguably one of the most impressive fields of women's qualifying in a long time, the first round started today in Paris. With so many talented players in the draw, not even the terrible rain can dampen this draw. One thing is for sure, it is going to be a massive fight to qualify for the main draw.

It was a late start to proceedings as rain hit the Stade Roland Garros yet again, it was nearly three hours after the original start time that the action got under-way. When it finally commenced it started with a bang with the first double bagel of the tournament courtesy of Maryna Zanevska. The Justine Henin trained Ukrainian took the match in just 58 minutes absolutely trouncing Latvian youngster Diana Marcinkevica. 21 year old Marcinkevica has had some good results as of late so this will be disappointing for her that she didn't even win a game today.

There were impressive wins for upcoming talents Indy De Vroome and Ana Konjuh. The two teenagers bludgeoned their way through their opponents to reach the second round of qualifying. De Vroome will now play Timeas Babos in what has the potential to be a fantastic match and a snapshot of things to come on the WTA tour within the next few years.

Speaking of the future and things to come, soon to be star 16 year old Croat Konjuh, who had wrist surgery three months ago, only just returning to the tour will play fifth seed Montenegrin Danka Kovinic who had to work to come through her first round encounter with Stephanie Foretz Gacon, upping her level to power through in the end with a 6-0 bagel third set.

In a story not too dissimilar to yesterday, USA women had a catastrophic start to the day quickly going down 0-4 in their respective matches with losses for Nicole Gibbs, Madison Brengle, Sachia Vickery and Victoria Duval.

There were nice wins for Australian's Jarmila Gajdosova and Olivia Rogowska. Jarmila showed she can play on clay by reaching the French Open fourth round in 2010, today she beat South Africa's Chanel Simmonds whereas Rogowska beat Ons Jabeur to reach the second round. Cagla Buyukakcay pulled off a shock win over fifth seed Hsieh Su-Wei of Taipei and it was plain sailing for Brit Johanna Konta coming through her match unscathed - American Vickery 6-2 6-3.

The heavens then opened in the afternoon and the rain came pouring down, with the schedule having to be cut short at 6:15pm Paris time. With nine matches in play and a further eighteen still to be played, along with second round matches, yet again its going to be a really busy day tomorrow.

Results

First round qualifying

Maryna Zanevska (UKR) d Diana Marcinkevica (LAT) 6-0 6-0

Tereza Smitkova (CZE) d Victoria Duval (USA) 6-3 7-6(4)

Anabel Medina Garrigues (ESP) d Jade Sufrijn (FRA) 6-2 5-7 6-3

Danka Kovinic (MNE) d Stephanie Foretz Gacon (FRA) 6-3 5-7 6-0#

Paula Kania (POL) d Madison Brengle (USA) 6-3 1-6 8-6

Alberta Brianti (ITA) d Evgeniya Rodina (RUS) 2-6 6-2 6-1

Johanna Konta (GBR) d Saschia Vickery (USA) 6-2 6-3

Ana Konjuh (USA) d Erika Sema (JPN) 7-6(1) 6-4

Indy De Vroome (NED) d Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) 6-2 6-2

Aleksandra Wozniak (CAN) d Melanie Klaffner (GER) 6-4 6-1

Ksenia Pervak (KAZ) d Magda Linette (POL) 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3

Sesil Karatantcheva (KAZ) d Stephanie Vogt (LIE) 3-6 6-4 6-2

Olivia Rogowska (AUS) d Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-2 6-3

Vesna Dolonc (SRB) d Mayo Hibi (JPN) 6-0 7-6(4)

Jarmila Gajdosova (AUS) d Chanel Simmonds (RSA) 6-2 6-3

Olga Savchuk (UKR) d Vera Dushevina (RUS) 6-4 7-5

Alexandra Panova (RUS) d Nicole Gibbs (USA) 6-3 1-6 8-6

Timea Babos (HUN) d Maria Irigoyen (ARG) 6-2 7-5

Yuliya Beygelzimer (UKR) d An-Sophie Mestach (BEL) - wo