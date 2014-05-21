Men's Roland Garros qualifying day 2 round-up

In another day dominated by the bad weather, there was a full qualifying schedule to get though. As well as finishing the matches affected by the rain yesterday, and starting the ones that didn't begin, second round men's qualifying was due to commence. Due to further rain this morning delaying the start of the women's qualifying these second round encounters were postponed until tomorrow.

In matches that were called off yesterday, Ricardas Berankis beat Martin Fischer making good use of the break points that he set up before conclusion of play yesterday to take the 3rd set 6-3. He will play one-time recipient of a golden set Tim Puetz in the 2nd round after the German beat Marco Chiudinelli yesterday in a shock first round win. Horacio Zeballos needed just 53 minutes in total to despatch Grega Zemlja, whereas Mischa Zverev only played two games before retiring handing the win to Kristijan Mesaros.

There were also first round wins for the Argentine clay loving trio of Guido Andreozzi, Maximo Gonzalez and Guido Pella with Pella snapping the 4-0 Belgian streak of first round wins coming back from a break down in the final set to defeat Germain Gigounon 7-5 4-6 6-4. First seed Paolo Lorenzi is also safely through to the second round needing just 56 minutes to defeat Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 6-1 6-1. The dirtballer took the second set in just 26 minutes setting up a second round clash with Briton Dan Cox.

Pars's own, 32 year old Eric Prodon, probably best known for playing Andy Murray at Roland Garros 2011 was injured for the second half of 2013 and has been mostly playing on the Futures tour, before once again having to frequently pull out of matches due to persistent injuries. His ranking has been affected considerably in this time dropping down to 637 in the world, forcing him to use his protected ranking to enter the draw. He took full advantage of this showing why he had a career high of 83 in 2011 by beating Farrukh Dustov 7-6(3) 6-3. The Parisian will now face younger brother of Jurgen, 23yo Gerald Melzer in the next round tomorrow.

It was a mixed bag for the rest of the French brigade with spirited 19 year old Enzo Coucaud narrowly losing to Serb Filip Krajinovic. Despite coming back from a set down to force overtime in the deciding set, he didn't have enough to pull through in the end as a loose service game from Couacaud meant that Krajinovic broke him and then served the match out just as the rain hit. Disappointment also for 18 year old Johan Sebastian Tatlot as he lost to Andrea Arnaboldi in his first round. Time is definitely on the side of both of these youngsters though and we will definitely hear more of them in the not too distant future.

In more promising news for the French, 20yo Mathias Bourgue is currently making use of his qualifying wildcard, up a set and a break, in his first round encounter with Steven Diez. Diez is hoping to join fellow Canadian Frank Dancevic in the second round, but it isn't looking good for him right now. Bourgue was 6-3 3-1 up when rain stopped play. This, along other matches currently in play will be completed tomorrow alongside second round qualifying matches.

With the schedule backed up so much due to the weather, the question is will the weather let up enough to allow the qualifying to be completed or will Saturday be required as an extra day in order to complete the proceedings.

Tournament organisers will be hoping and praying that spring time in Paris finally arrives.

Results

First round qualifying

Ricardas Berankis (LTU) d Martin Fischer (AUT) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Kristijan Mesaros (CRO) d Mischa Zverev (GER) 2-0 RET

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) d Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 7-5 4-6 8-6

Jan Mertl (CZE) d Maxime Teixeira (FRA) 6-3 6-4

Andrea Arnaboldi (ITA) d Johan Sebastien Tatlot (FRA) 6-3 7-5

Eric Prodon (FRA) d Farrukh Dustov (UZB) 7-6(3) 6-3

Marsel Ilhan (TUR) d Jaroslav Pospisil (CZE) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-3

Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) d Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-3 6-2

Potito Starace (ITA) d Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-4 6-2

Guido Andreozzi (ARG) d Rui Machado (POR) 6-2 6-0

Blaz Kavcic (SLO) d Joao Souza (BRA) 1-6 6-4 6-2

Frank Dancevic (CAN) d Agustin Velotti (ARG) 7-5 6-4

Guido Pella (ARG) d Germain Gigounon (BEL) 7-5 4-6 6-4

Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) d Mohammed Safwat (EGY) 6-1 6-1