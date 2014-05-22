British trio through as sun hits Paris

It was a really good day in the French sun for British players Heather Watson, Johanna Konta and James Ward.

Ward, british number three was first on court after a short delay to proceedings due to rain, fighting hard to beat his American opponent Ryan Harrison 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in his second round qualifying clash. Ward faces Blaz Rola for a place in the main draw tomorrow.

Heather Watson finally got on court for her round one match against American Irina Falconi due to rain forcing it to be cancelled yesterday. Once on court she defeated her opponent 6-2 6-4, and will face Kateryna Kozlova in the second round tomorrow in what could potentially be one of two matches she plays with organisers wanting to conclude qualifying tomorrow if possible.

In the final qualifying round, Watson could face Estonian Anett Kontaveit or Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski for a place in the main draw starting on Sunday.

Late in the day Johanna Konta ensured her path to the final round of qualifying tomorrow beating Paula Kania of Poland. Aussie born Konta took the first set in 37 minutes but the Pole fought back, playing an impressive set of her own winning it 6-2 in just 35 minutes. With the momentum now with Kania, it looked like a Brit was going to fall before the final hurdle yet again but Jo kept in the match taking advantage of a break point opportunity taking the set 6-4 in the deciding set.

She will now face Ukrainian Yuliya Beygelzimer who knocked out 19th seed Russian Alexandra Panova today.

Dan Cox will play first seed Paolo Lorenzi in the first match of the day on court 8.