Men's Roland Garros qualifying day 3 round-up

It's day three of qualifying and, after a short delay due to rain, a peculiar thing happened - the sun came out! In what looked unlikely a few hours earlier, the yellow tennis ball in the sky finally decided to show its face and qualifying got under-way.

There were impressive wins for Diego Sebastian Schwartzman and Thanasi Kokkinakis, both taking just over an hour to reach the final qualifying round. Diego will now face talented Belgian youngster Kimmer Coppejans who came from a set down to beat compatriot Ruben Bemelmans. Ante Pavic came through in three sets versus big serving Romanian Marius Copil and will be Kokkinakis' next opponent.

It wasn't a good morning in the Paris sun for Marc Gicquel, the 37 year old Boulogne-Billancourt resident played a tired match, losing to Andreas Beck in just 58 minutes. Gicquel announced recently that this should be his last year playing professional tennis and therefore this could have been his last match at Roland Garros.

Fourth seed Blaz Rola had to battle back from a set down to beat Inigo Cervantes. The Spaniard had match points on his own serve in the second set tiebreaker but wasn't able to convert, losing the tiebreaker and then the match 6-2 in the third set. Standing between the Slovak and a place in the main draw is Briton James Ward, beating Ryan Harrison 7-6(5) 7-6(4) to move one step closer to his first French Open main draw appearance. This is the first meeting between the two but you'd have to make Rola favourite after reaching several Challenger tour finals this year on the surface.

Now the only American left standing, Tim Smyczek from Wisconsin, followed up his first round win with an impressive 6-2 6-4 win over wildcard Tristan Lamasine. He will face the son of 1987 Roland Garros semi-finalist 'Big Cat' Miloslav Mecir. 'Big Cat Jr' as he is affectionately known, Miloslav Mecir Jr, needed three sets to overcome his Turkish opponent Marsel Ilhan. In a mammoth set lasting 91 minutes, Mecir Jr squeezed through in the end 11-9.

There were straight set wins for former top 70 players Ricardas Berankis and Andrey Kuznetsov. Berankis, who faces Aussie James Duckworth tomorrow, quickly took control of his German opponent Tim Puetz. He never looked like he was going to lose grip of the match, despite being broken back in the second set. Kuznetsov despatched Andrej Martin in 61 minutes to set up a match with Portuguese Gastao Elias.

In contrast to his last match where he beat Dan Evans, Elias didn't have it all his own way today. Despite not losing a game in the first set of his match versus Uladzimir Ignatik, the Belarusian hit back, taking the second set and going a break up in the decider. Elias fought back extinguishing the break and before too long broke and with it destroyed any chance of Ignatik reaching the last stage taking the match 6-4 in the third set in 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Seventeenth seed Horacio Zeballos squandered a first set lead, succumbing to Andrea Arnaboldi 6-1 in the deciding set. Fourteenth seed Guido Pella lost to Irishman James McGee 6-4 6-1, and joined Guido Andreozzi and Martin Alund on today's Argentine scrapheap.

An Irishman hasn't reached the French Open main draw since Michael Hickey in 1969. 27 year old McGee will play Italian Arnaboldi in the final qualifying round in the hope of changing that statistic.

Making full use of his qualifying wildcard was Laurent Lokoli who, in the upset of the day and first of three huge French wins, defeated number three seed Evgeny Donskoy. The youngster came from a set down to crush Donskoy 6-2 in the deciding set.

In his first ever grand slam qualifying Lokoli will now face Filip Krajinovic, looking to avenge the narrow overtime defeat of his compatriot Enzo Couacaud in the first round of qualifying. It was a much simpler affair for Krajinovic today; coming through 6-3 6-4 against Lorenzo Giustino. One would think 20 year old Krajinovic will have too much for the homegrown whipper-snapper but after his impressive win today it would be rude to count him out.

The French celebrations continued when Jonathan Eysseric knocked out another seed, once again having to go to overtime beating number Julian Reister in the decider. The German looked in control but Eysseric wasn't going down without a fight taking the second set 6-2 before taking his break point chances to win 8-6. The Frenchman who has taken both matches to the wire will now battle Peter Polansky as the Canadian came through Jan Mertl in three sets.

To cap off a fantastic landmark day for the French, Eric Prodon reached the last stage of the draw fighting back from a set down to force Gerald Melzer into overtime. In the longest match to go to sudden death the 32yo came through 13-11 to make his berth into the last round tomorrow. He faces another Austrian in Andreas Haider-Maurer. The fifth seed in the draw beat Marco Cecchinato in the second round to book his place in the final round.

There were also retirement wins for Simone Bolelli and Sam Groth as their opponents Peter Gojowczyk and Maxime Authom retired late in the day in their respective matches. They will now face off tomorrow for a qualifying place.

In what was a much better day in terms of the weather, many seeds fell allowing for some interesting final qualifying round clashes tomorrow. Sixteen players will reach the last 128 of the second grand slam of the year. Who will get those coveted qualifier places tomorrow? After today, that's anyone's guess.

Results

Gastao Elias (POR) d Ulzadimir Ignatik (BLR) 6-0 4-6 6-4

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) d Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) 6-3 6-4

Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (ARG) d Martin Alund (ARG) 6-2 6-2

Potito Starace (ITA) d Guido Andreozzi (ARG) 6-3 6-0

Simone Bolelli (ITA) d Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-4 4-1 RET

Laurent Lokoli (FRA) d Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 3-6 7-6(1) 6-2

Andreas Beck (GER) d Marc Gicquel (FRA) 6-3 3-1

Jonathan Eysseric (FRA) d Julian Reister 6-7(5) 6-2 8-6

Eric Prodon (FRA) d Gerald Melzer (AUT) 4-6 6-1 13-11

Sam Groth (AUS) d Maxime Authom (BEL) 4-6 6-3 3-0 RET

Ricardas Berankis (LTU) d Tim Puetz (GER) 6-4 7-5

Ante Pavic (CRO) d Marius Copil (ROU) 3-6 6-3 6-3

Peter Polansky (CAN) d Jan Mertl (CZE) 6-3 2-6 6-4

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Niels Desein (BEL) 6-4 6-2

Miroslav Mecir Jr. (SVK) d Marsel Ilhan (TUR) 7-6(4) 2-6 11-9

Facundo Bagnis (ARG) d Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3

James Duckworth (AUS) d Blaz Kavcic (SLO) 3-6 7-5 6-3

Andres Molteni (ARG) d Emilio Gomez (ECU) 7-6(3) 6-4

James McGee (IRL) d Guido Pella (ARG) 6-4 6-1

Jesse Huta Galung (NED) d Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-3 6-3

Andre Ghem (BRA) d Michael Berrer (GER) 6-3 7-6(7)

Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) d Andrej Martin (SVK) 6-3 6-2

Damir Dzumhur (BIH) d Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (CHI) 4-6 6-2 6-4

Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) d Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 4-6 6-2 6-2

Matthias Bourgue (FRA) d Steven Diez (CAN) 6-3 6-1

Andrea Arnaboldi (ITA) d Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 4-6 6-4 6-1

James Ward (GBR) d Ryan Harrison (USA) 7-6(5) 7-6(4)

Tim Smyczek (USA) d Tristan Lamasine (FRA) 6-2 6-4

Andreas Haider-Maurer (AUT) d Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-2 6-3

Blaz Rola (SVK) d Inigo Cervantes (ESP) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-2

Frank Dancevic (CAN) d Kristijan Mesaros (CRO) 6-2 6-3