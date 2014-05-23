Giro d'Italia 2014: Stage 14 Live Race Coverage

16:20. But that's all from stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia. Stay with Vavel tomorrow for live coverage of stage 15 and another summit finish at Montecampione.

16:16. So Rigoberto Uran loses time to all of the other GC contenders. Signs of the weakness from the maglia rosa, which his rivals will surely look to exploit over the coming week.

16:14. And the GC at the end of the day.

16:12. And here's the top ten of the stage.

16:10. Wow, what a stage! Enrico Battaglin came from absoltuely nowhere to ride down Cataldo and Pantano in the final kilometre. He was then slow to react to the sprint, and came round to take the win in the final 10 metres.

16:08. Uran crosses the line but he looks absolutely shattered and has lost 24 seconds to Quintana.

16:07. Quintana leaves Pozzovivo to gain a few seconds.

16:07. Pozzovivo and Quintana approaching the finish, but they're almost been caught by Aru and Majka. No sign of Uran.

16:05. ENRICO BATTAGLIN (BARDIANI-CSF) WINS STAGE 14 OF THE GIRO D'ITALIA

16:05. But Battaglin is coming.

16:05. Cataldo goes and only Pantano can follow.

16:05. 300m to go.

16:04. Cataldo looking calm.

16:04. Battaglin comes from nowhere and has almost joined the leaders.

16:03. 700m to go.

16:03. Timmer has also rejoined the leaders.

16:03. Cattaneo has bridged to the leaders as they go under the flamme rouge.

16:02. Pozzovivo and Quintana still working well together, but the Uran group is still in touch.

16:01. Timmer is dropped.

16:00. Cataldo attacks, but Pantano is straight on the wheel.

16:00. Izagirre has dropped back and is now pacing Quintana and Pozzovivo.

15:59. 2km to go and Timmer is caught.

15:58. Meanwhile up front it's Pantano and Cataldo who are slowly reeling in Timmer.

15:57. Uran looks to be in a bit of trouble, but has Wout Poels alongside him.

15:57. But Pozzovivo goes again, and this time only Quintana can follow.

15:57. Majka is the first to respond with Uran and Quintana also there.

15:57. Attack by Pozzovivo.

15:55. Huge crowds on the climb as Alexis Vuillermoz leads the peloton ahead of Pozzovivo.

15:54. And still it's Albert Timmer in the lead with a 36 second advantage over Cataldo and Cattaneo.

15:53. Hesjedal, Zoidl and Rolland are still somewhere between the peloton and the break, but have dropped Izagirre.

15:52. Two Ag2r riders setting the pace for Pozzovivo on the front of the peloton. Uran and Quintana staying put for the moment, but Arredondo seems to be in trouble.

15:50. Nairo Quintana sitting third wheel in the peloton and looking very comfortable.

15:49. The chase is beginning to fracture as a Cataldo and Cattaneo go clear.

15:48. 48 seconds is the lead for Timmer over the Sky-led chase.

15:46. Albert Timmer hits the steep middle section of the climb and still seems to be holding a decent gap over the chasers.

15:45. Arredondo seems to have been brought back into the fold. All the GC contenders up towards the front, but both Uran and Evans are without teammates.

15:45. Boasson Hagen still leading the chase. The former Norwegian national champion seems to be working for Cataldo.

15:44. Julian Arredondo attacks out of the peloton, but he's going to have to work hard to bridge the 5'10" up to the front of the race.

15:44. Agony for Albert Timmer at the front of the race. The Giant-Shimano rider really isn't built for this terrain.

15:43. Ag2r-La Mondiale and Movistar lead the peloton onto the climb. Could Pozzovivo or Quintana be planning something?

15:42. A sight of Pierre Rolland, still being paced by his teammate Thurau, with Hesjedal, Zoidl, and Izagire also in the group.

15:41. Mechanical for Quinziato and the Italian has lost almost all of his advantage over the chasers.

15:40. A few moves behind made in pursuit of the two leaders with Boasson Hagen and Domont leading the chase.

15:39. 10km to go for Quinziato and Timmer. They have an advantage of over five minutes back to the maglia rosa group, so surely the stage winner will come from the break or one of the intermediate groups.

15:38. It's a fairly easy start to the climb, with the first 5km averaging only 3%, so expect any attackers to wait until at least 7km to go.

15:34. Onto the final climb to Oropa go the leaders.

15:32. Still Quinziato and Timmer hovering ahead of the breakaway. And don't forget about the two intermediate groups between the break and the peloton.

15:30. Cannondale setting the pace on the front of the peloton. Surely they couldn't be setting it up for Ivan Basso?

15:29. 16km to go for the breakaway as they make their way into Biella. 4km to the start of the climb.

15:25. Attack by Manuel Quinziato and Albert Timmer out of the break, two of the non-climbers looking to take an advantage onto the climb to Oropa.

15:24. But that's still a significant advantage for the break, and could be enough to allow them to fight it out for the stage win on the final climb.

15:23. The break now has 4'35" over the Rolland group, and 5'19" over the Pirazzi group. Peloton looks to be a further minute or so back.

15:20. Riders all over the place on the descent, but we seem to have some cohesion as the break reforms up front, and looks to have caught NIcholas Roche.

15:16. Crash on the descent and it's the Colombian champion Miguel Angel Rubiano who's on the ground. Thankfully he doesn't look too badly injured.

15:15. 31km to the finish with the final climb beginning with 12km to go.

15:12. Roche really attacking the descent. He'll have a good advantage going onto the climb to Oropa.

15:10. 30km descent back into Biella at the base of the final climb, here's a reminder of what awaits the riders on the climb up to Oropa

15:08. And the peloton crests the climb, 1'20 behind the Rolland group.

15:07. Bjorn Thurau still leading the chase group including Rolland and Hesjedal who are 4'25" behind Roche.

15:02. Nicholas Roche crests the penultimate climb of the day.

15:01. Omega Phrma-Quickstep still setting the pace on the front of the peloton. No sign of panic from the team of the maglia rosa.

15:00. The group of Rolland, Thurau, Hesjedal, and Zoidl have a one minute advantage over the peloton, with an intermediate group including Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) attempting to come across.

14:57. Attack out of the break and it's Nicholas Roche who has lit up the race with Jonathan Monsalve trying to ride him down.

14:56. Matteo Rabottini (Neri-Sottoli) attempting to bridge across to the five-man chasing group, with Nathan Haas on his wheel.

14:54. Still 4km to the top of the climb for the break.

14:52. Hesjedal and Izagirre bridge across to the Rolland group, which is now 5'24" behind the break.

14:50. Haas drops back, but Hesjedal continues and is joined by Movistar's Gorka Izagirre.

14:48. Rolland has already gained a minute on the peloton, as Nathan Haas and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) attempt to bridge across.

14:47. Bjorn Thurau is the other Europcar rider in the move, as Zoidl makes it across. Gap to the break is now only seven minutes.

14:45. A few riders begin to jump across, including Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing).

14:44. Attack from the peloton as Pierre Rolland (Europcar) opens a gap with a teammate for company. Rolland is 12th in GC, 5'45" off the race lead.

14:43. And the pace is certainly up in the break, as Danilo Hondo and Marco Frapporti are dropped.

14:42. Dario Cataldo and Jonathan Monsalve looking strong on the front of the break, both of whom could be candidates for the stage win if they're able to stay away. Other possible stage winners from the front group include Valerio Agnoli, who has been Vincenzo Nibali's right hand man in the mountains over the last few years, and Nicholas Roche, although the Irishman might be called back to help if Rafal Majka is planning something.

14:37. Still a very sedate pace in the peloton as the gap to the break goes out to 8'40". Looking very promising for the break for the moment.

14:33. Break is now roughly a third of the way up the climb of Bielmonte and approaching the steeper central section.

14:29. Domestiques talking tactics and picking up supplies from the team cars at the back of the peloton on the easier early slopes of the climb.

14:26. Nacer Bouhanni also up towards the front. The FDJ sprinter will be hoping that the sedate pace continues for as long as possible so he can comfortably make the time cut.

14:25. Maglia rosa Rigoberto Uran sitting comfortably in the first ten riders as the peloton begins the climb. Plenty of teammates still around him.

14:21. The gap to the break is slowly falling and is now about 7'20" with 56km remaining.

14:18. Race radio reporting a puncture for Damiano Cunego, but the 2004 Giro champion should have no problem making it back on.

14:15. And here's the next climb of the day, which the breakaway are just beginning. As you can see it's a fairly steady gradient all the way up, with a slightly steeper section in the middle kilometres. But at 18km this is a long climb, and could sap the legs of anyone looking to attack up to Oropa.

14:08. The peloton is still climbing, with MIchael Rogers setting the pace in order to put Rafal Majka in a good position for this difficult descent.

14:03. That's 32 points for Wellens at the top of the first category climb, and the Belgian has put himself right in the mix for the blue jersey.

14:01. And it's Tim Wellens who takes the points at the top, followed by Monsalve and Longo Borghini.

13:59. A few looks over shoulders in the break as they line up to sprint for the mountains points.

13:57. Gap to the break is still over eight minutes as the break approach the top of the climb. But the pace obviosuly isn't high as Danilo Hondo regains contact with the back of the group.

13:50. Kanstantin Siutsou (Team Sky) has also been forced to abandon. The Belorussian was 18th in GC but crashed earlier today.

13:49. Pieter Weening (Orica-Greenedge) has abandoned. The Dutchman won stage 9 but has had a stomach bug for the last few days and has been forced to climb off. The Australian team have had a fabulous Giro so far, but they now have only three riders left in the race.

13:44. Meanwhile it's still Omega-Pharma Quickstep at the front of the peloton, with Movistar also right up there. All the GC contenders looking comfortable.

13:42. It's Axel Domont doing all the work on the front. The 23-year-old is in his second year at Ag2r La Mondiale and riding his first grand tour.

13:40. And we have our first casualty of the steep slopes, as Danilo Hondo struggles at the back of the breakaway on the 16% gradient.

13:38. The peloton makes its way onto the climb 8'47" behind the breakaway.

13:36. The cameras focus in on the blue jersey of Julian Arredondo. The Colombian has a comfortable 36 point advantage over second-place Diego Ulissi, and with a large break up the road sweeping up points, he may be able to take it easy today.

13:27. And the break goes onto the Alpe Noveis. 8.9km at 7.9% with a maximum of 16%. Gap back to the peloton is now 9'27".

13:20. We're now on the approach to the first major climb of the stage, the Alpe Noveis which includes a long section of over 11% which will surely cause damage in the break and the peloton. However keep an eye on the descent. The road is narrow, technical and poorly surfaced in places so could provide opportunities for some of the better descenders.

13:15. The break's lead is now over 10 minutes as they roll through the feedzone at 87km.

13:08. It's Omega Pharma-Quickstep sitting on the front of the peloton, taking responsibility for keeping the break under control and making sure that race leader Rigoberto Uran stays out of trouble.

13:02. And the break's lead is still expanding, and is now over eight minutes. But with Jarlinson Pantano the best-placed man in the breakaway at over half an hour down, there's no need for peloton to worry to much about the chase just yet.

12:54. Meanwhile the break continue to roll on, with Longo Borghini leading them through the intermediate sprint at 100km to go. Gap hovering around five minutes.

12:52. Big crash in the peloton, as the group fail to negotiate the exit of a roundabout. 10 or 15 riders on the floor but they're all back on their bikes.

12:44. The peloton is just making their way through Biella. If they turn left here then they'll be straight onto the final clmb to Oropa, but instead it's a right hand turn along the valley towards the first climb of the day: Alpe Noveis.

12:39. 42km covered in the first hour, so not incredibly fast. The riders are obviously saving their legs for the tough climbs later in the stage.

12:36. With so many teams represented in the break, it's slightly surprising that they've only been allowed a lead of 4'20" with 115km remaining.

12:27. As is the case with a number of stages in this year's Giro d'Italia, the race will today pay homage to Marco Pantani. On stage 15 of the 1999 Giro, having take the pink jersey off Laurent Jalabert the previous day, Pantani found himself the victim of a mechanical problem at the bottom of the climb up to Oropa. Fourty seconds behind his rivals, Pantani set off in pursuit, with his Mercatone Uno teammates forming a sort of lead out train that tore up the mountain, reeling in the leaders one-by-one. With 3kms to the summit, Pantani caught Jalabert and Gilberto Simoni, and immediately attacked, winning the stage by 21 seconds.

12:18. The break goes over the first third category climb of the day, and it's Wellens who takes the points over the top. Interestingly there's no sign of mountains leader Julian Arredondo in the break, but he holds a fairly comfortable lead over Diego Ulissi in second place so might be looking to save his legs for the rest of the week.

12:16. With just over 130km to go that 21-man group has an advantage of 3'30 over the peloton.

12:14. The breakaway has formed, and it's a large group. In there are Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Marco Frapporti and Emanuele Sella (Androni-Giocatolli), Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Keizer (Belkin), Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing), Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale), Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia), Mattia Cattaneo and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol), Jonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli), Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Ivan Santaromita (Orica-Greenedge), Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano), Dario Cataldo and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), and Danilo Hondo (Trek Factor Racing). Phew, got all that...?

11:52. While we're waiting for the break to form, there were a couple of non-starters for a today's stage. They are Dennis Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) and Manuel Belletti (Androni-Giocatolli).

11:44. And the racing is underway. A few attacks being launched off the front of the peloton, but nothing sticking.

11:35. The riders have just rolled off the start line in Agliè and are making their way through the neutralised zone. Here are your jersey wearers (with a very shy Julian Arredondo). Will we see any changes by the end of the day?

11:34. Then again, with Montecampione on the menu for tomorrow, we could well see a ceasefire between the main contenders as they attempt to keep their powder dry. If this is the case then perhaps we could see a win for one of the climbers further down the classification.

11:32. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) must be another candidate. The diminutive Italian sits in fourth place and showed his form earlier in the week on stage 9, when he grabbed 26 seconds over the rest of the GC men on the summit finish at Sestola.

11:30. It should be between these men for the stage win today. Pre-race favourite Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has got a lot of time to make up if he wants to pull on the pink jersey in Trieste next Sunday. The Colombian has three and a half minutes to make up on compatriot Uran, but has been on antibiotics over the last few days.

11:26. So where do we stand in the race for the pink jersey? After his superb win in Wednesday’s time trial, Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) holds the pink jersey by 37 seconds over Cadel Evans (BMC Racing), with best young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff Saxo) 1:52 behind in third.

11:22. And it was the Bardiani who won the three-up sprint to take the biggest win of his career, winning by half a wheel over Rodriguez, with Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) leading the bunch home for fourth place and extending his lead in the points classification. Check out our full report of the day's events.

11:20. By the time a proper chase was organised within the final 5km, it was too late, and it was up to the three breakaway riders, Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) to fight it out for the win.

11:18. Yesterday’s stage looked nailed on to be a bunch sprint, especially with the race heading into the Alps for the next few days. But the teams of the sprinters seemed to be playing a game of chicken, with no one willing to chase down the break.

11:14. In fact Oropa probably isn’t the toughest climb of the stage, an honour which goes to the Alpe Noveis tackled just after the midpoint of the stage, and includes a long section of double-digit gradients.

11:12. In the context of the rest of the race, this is a fairly benign summit finish, especially compared to Monte Zoncolan which the riders will tackle in a week’s time. Indeed with Montecampione on the menu tomorrow, this isn’t even the hardest summit finish of the weekend…

11:08. Here’s a look at the final climb, which is 10.3km long and averages 6.5%, but maxes out at 13%.

11:06. Ever since the GC shake-up of Thursday’s time trial, the minds of the GC contenders would have been on today’s stage, in particular the final climb up to the Sanctuary of Oropa.

11:04. The stage is 168km long, starting in Agliè and culminating with a summit finish at Oropa.

11:02. Today the riders face the first Alpine stage as the race moves towards the mountainous final week.

11:00. Hello and welcome to Vavel’s live coverage of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia.