2014 Roland Garros men's and women's main draw commentary

Hello and welcome to live commentary of the Roland Garros draws with me Mark (@TennisFanMark). Here at VAVEL Tennis, we will be bringing you extensive coverage of the second slam in the tennis calendar, Roland Garros. Today we are starting proceedings by covering the men's and women's draws as they happen in Paris starting at 10:30am UK time.

Find out who all your favourites have drawn in the first round of the French Open and their potential opponents in rounds further down the line.

Will Rafael Nadal claim his ninth French Open title or will Novak Djokovic finally capture his elusive first? Perhaps someone else will spoil the party upsetting the odds and claim the Coupe des Mosquetaires for themselves. Will Roger Federer continue his quarter final streak? Will a sleeper in the draw shock the world and knock out one of the big guns? All these questions and more will be answered starting Sunday and here at VAVEL Tennis we will be providing extensive coverage of the entire event. We are the place to be for your grand slam tennis news.

Will it be American Serena Williams lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen on the final of play? Will Maria Sharapova prove once again that the self proclaimed 'cow on ice' has developed into a very good clay court player? It all gets started today with the draws for both events starting in just under 30 minutes. We will have all the commentary for you so you don't miss a thing.

We are two minutes away from the draw ceremony starting. After all the usual preamble, the draws will get underway.

HERE WE GO!!!! The ceremony for the Roland Garros 2014 draws should be getting under-way any minute. Serena Williams (men's draw) and Rafael Nadal (women's draw) will be in attendance at the draw and will assist French tennis president Jean Gachassin with proceedings.

After a short delay here we go! The French Tennis president is making his opening speech at the moment talking about how magical the occasion is and how the draw is looked forward to each year. He goes on to say Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will assist with the draw and how much of an honour it is to have them here today. We see the beautiful trophies on the table in front of him. In just over two weeks a name will be added to both trophies. He continues by saying how he dreams of a French player winning sometime soon.

The men's draw is about to begin! The list of withdrawals are read out including Juan Martin Del Potro.

Here we go! Rafael Nadal faces American wildcard Robby Ginepriand faces one of Jeremy Chardy and plays either young Austrian Dominic Thiem or Paul Henri-Mathieu in the second round. Not a good draw for the American. Nadal will be the happier of the two for sure. Young Austrian Dominic Thiem.Novak Djokovic will play Joao Sousa of Portugal in the first round. Andy Murray will play Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan. Drawn into same half as Wawrinka and Nadal with potentially a second round clash with flambuoyant German Dustin Brown should he beat Australian Marinko Matosevic in his first round match.

Stan Wawrinka will play Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the top half of the draw with Rafael Nadal with David Ferrer also in that section playing Dutch Igor Sijsling. Roger Federer, drawn into Novak Djokovic's section plays Slovakia's Lukas Lacko in his first round encounter and one of two qualifiers in the second round.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, drawn into the same half as Djokovic and Federer plays fellow Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Milos Raonic plays young Australian Nick Kyrgios in what could be a fantastic match.

Following on from the catastrophic draw for Robby Ginepri as he faces Rafael Nadal, the draw isn't too rosy for some of the other Americans either with John Isner facing Pierre Hugues-Herbert, Sam Querrey drawing clay court specialist Fillippo Volandri along with Jack Sock drawing Nicolas Almagro. There are also some favourable draws for them too though as Donald Young faces off against Dudi Sela and Bradley Klahn facing French wildcard Axel Michon. Steve Johnson must wait for a qualifier.

Richard Gasquet is drawn against Bernard Tomic whilst Grigor Dimitrov faces big serving giant Ivo Karlovic. There is also a potential five set match between Jurgen Melzer and David Goffin which could be fantastic if both players play to their potential with the winner playing Tsonga in what could be a great match whichever of them makes it to the second round.

There is also an all Czech affair with Dusseldorf semi-finalist 6 foot 6 Jiri Vesely facing Lukas Rosol with the winner playing the winner of Milos Raonic and Nick Kyrgios. Vesely has shown in the last year that he can play some really good ball so it will be interesting to see how he fares. In his first Roland Garros a and first grand slam Argentine Facundo Arguello faces Radek Stepanek whereas Pole Jerzy Janowicz, desparate to have a good run faces Victor Estrella Burgos in the Dominican man's first grand slam main draw appearance.

RAFA IS HERE!!!! Will help conduct the women's draw as Serena Williams did the men's draw.

Onto the women's draw, Serena Williams has drawn French wildcard and girlfriend of Jeremy Chardy, Alize Lim. Lim would have obviously preferred a better draw. Kristina Mladenovic will face Li Na.

One time Serena conqueror Virginie Razzano plays Dominika Cibulkova whilst Aga Radwanska plays Zhang.

Potential blockbuster with Ana Ivanovic facing off against Caroline Garcia.

Venus Williams plays Belinda Bencic and could face sister Serena in the third round.

As you can see there are a lot of excellent first round encounters in both draws. To recap in the men's draw Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are in the same half, Federer plays Lukas Lacko and Novak plays Joao Sousa. In the other half of the draw Rafael Nadal faces Robby Ginepri and Stanislas Wawrinka plays Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Andy Murray plays Andrey Golubev and is drawn into the same half as Rafael Nadal setting up a potential semi-final match with the Spaniard. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faces fellow Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the first round whilst David Ferrer, drawn into the same half as Nadal once again plays Igor Sijsling.

The best of the rest of the round one action includes Dominic Thiem taking on Paul-Henri Mathieu, Milos Raonic playing Nick Kyrgios, Richard Gasquet will play Bernard Tomic and Grigor Dimitrov facing Ivo Karlovic. Kei Nishikori has been drawn against Martin Klizan and Nicolas Almagro plays American Jack Sock.

In the women's draw Serena Williams plays French wildcard Alize Lim drawn into the same half as Maria Sharapova who plays a qualifier. In the other half of the draw Li Na plays Kristina Mladenovic and Ana Ivanovic plays young Caroline Garcia. Venus Williams could play sister Serena in the third round if she gets past Swiss Belinda Bencic

Thank you for joining me in what was a pretty hap-hazard impromptu live event due to the rapid speed of the ceremony. Don't forget to check out our articles as we will be providing extensive coverage of Roland Garros over the next two weeks.