Roland Garros Day One: ATP Round Up

Today was the first day of Roland Garros 2014 and, as always the case at grand slam level, it was an explosive opening day with several matches going down to the wire.

It was really a day of “what could have been” for the young blood, with Facundo Arguello and Pablo Carreno Busta both going up two sets before succumbing to experienced opponents. Radek Stepanek looked down and out when he went down two sets to young tricksy Argentine Arguello. He hung in there and forced his way back into his match, using his experience to level the match at two sets all. It all proved to be too much for Arguello as the nerves seemed to get to him in his first grand slam main draw experience, and his first foray into five set tennis, as Stepanek came through 6-7(8) 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-2.

Stepanek plays former Roland Garros semifinalist Mikhail Youzhny in the second round as he also came through in a five set encounter versus Carreno Busta. The young Spaniard, who lost to Roger Federer in straight sets last year, made a better start this year outplaying the Russian, proceeding to go up two sets in no time at all. Then the wheels fell off. Losing the third and fourth set with Youzhny showing glimpses of how he can really play, unlike that he showed in the first two sets. Carreno Busta completely froze not able to win another game with the wily Russian winning the set in 25 minutes taking the match 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-0.

From young blood to the old guard, it was a dream start to Roger Federer's Roland Garros campaign as he brushed past Lukas Lacko in just 1 hour and 24 minutes on Phillipe Chatrier. It was all Federer from the start as he was in complete control against the Slovakian. Lacko just didn't have the mettle to stand up to Federer with the Swiss taking the match 6-2 6-4 6-2, hitting forty winners and not facing a single break point. The break point conversion percentage needs work going forward as he wasted some opportunities but as an opening match goes he should be very pleased.

In the second round he will meet 21 year old Diego Sebastian Schwartzman. The speedy Argentine was impressive in his first round win over fellow qualifier Gastao Elias 6-4 6-2 7-5, giving a glimpse of his natural clay court talent and showing why he's quickly shooting up the rankings. Schwartzman uses his speed to his advantage, is a very good shot-maker and could develop into a very good player. Saying this, I don't think he will be any match for Federer in the end and the former Roland Garros champion should progress comfortably on Wednesday.

In what could have been the match of the day, Milos Raonic faced Nick Kyrgios. Despite playing well the Australian just didn't capitalise at the opportune moments and what could have been a fantastic match turned into another inevitable result. The Canadian Rome semifinalist saved several break points in the match, serving really well. Perhaps on another day the young Aussie would have grabbed his opportunity but unfortunately for him that wasn't today as Raonic ran away with the match 6-3 7-6(1) 6-3.

Tomas Berdych beat Canadian Peter Polansky 6-3 6-4 6-4, wearing a shirt that could very easily have been of a pair of curtains from the 90s. There were French wins for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Jeremy Chardy. Despite a slippery opening set, which Tsonga eventually took in a tiebreaker, he played well versus compatriot Edouard Roger-Vasselin winning 7-6(5) 7-5 6-2 to progress to the second round. Chardy came back from a break down in the first set to record a pain costless win over Daniel Gimeno-Traver 7-5 6-2 6-2.

It was a good day for America as both John Isner and Sam Querrey won their matches versus Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Filippo Volandri. Isner used his trademark style to win the first two sets on tiebreakers and then, thanks to an error by Herbert, took the third set 7-5. If victorious against Mikhail Kukushkin tomorrow, Nicolas Mahut will set up a second round match with Isner, a replay of their classic Wimbledon 2010 encounter. It was a much simpler affair for Querrey as he outplayed Volandri, taking the victory 7-6(3) 6-4 6-3.

Alexandr Dolgopolov, Jerzy Janowicz, Jarkko Nieminen and Dmitry Tursunov also booked their place in the next round on day one of Roland Garros.

As darkness crept over court 3, Jurgen Melzer and David Goffin had shared the first two sets in their first round encounter. This match will play to a finish tomorrow.

So that was day one in Paris. What will tomorrow bring? With defending and eight time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, bookies' favourite Novak Djokovic and, the newest player to enter the winner's circle, Stan Wawrinka all opening their accounts, there's sure to be fireworks!

