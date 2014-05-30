Day 5: ATP Round Up

Day 5 and compared to the last three days, today was surprisingly dull. In a day which offered very little in the form of shocks, it was the seeded players who mostly came out victorious.

There was a straightforward win early on in the day for David Ferrer who defeated Simone Bolelli 6-2 6-3 6-2. Last year's runner up was very efficient in his victory, doing everything right in order to beat the Italian. In the next round he faces another Italian, Andreas Seppi, who was also very impressive in his straight sets victory over Juan Monaco 6-2 6-4 6-4.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal faced a new name to many, Dominic Thiem in his 2nd round encounter. The 20 year old from Lichenworth in Lower Austria didn't disgrace himself at all in his first Roland Garros second round appearance. He had a very impressive first round match in which he defeated Paul-Henri Mathieu but today was very different. He was facing arguably the best player to step on clay ever. This didn't seem to faze him at all as he hit some very good shots during the match, hitting a total of 37 winners against Nadal.

If you look at the scoreline you would think that this was a routine match for Nadal but it was anything but. Despite the first set ending up going 6-2 in the prolific Spaniard's favour thanks to a double fault on set point by Thiem, he showed heart and resilience by keeping in rallies and even out hitting Nadal a fair few times. When he went two sets down in 67 minutes, he showed that he plays well beyond his years by raising his level to the next gear, breaking Nadal and then consolidating for 3-1 in the third set. The ever resilient Nadal did break back though and then won the set and with it the match. Thiem should not be disheartened by the result of today's match because he played very well on the big stage. There is absolutely no doubt that he is going to go on to bigger and better things in his career. He has the prowess to threaten many an opponent with his punishing attacking game. At 20 he is only going to get better in the future.

Nadal had this to say about his young opponent in his press conference “At the age of 20 you are very young today. Was similar when I was in and I was 17. He already has positive serves, a lot of power with his forehand, with his backhand.”

He went on to say of his own game “I think was a dangerous match, dangerous opponent today. I played well, yeah. I played the way that I would like to play. I resist when he was going for the shots playing - he has very powerful shots, very powerful forehand and good backhand, too.”

He now faces Argentine Leonardo Mayer in the third round after he battled to defeat Teymuraz Gabashvili in four sets in his second round match.

Andy Murray and Marinko Matosevic faced off in what was a very routine day at the office for the Brit. Murray did what had to be done to get the job completed, beating the Australian in straight sets 6-3 6-1 6-3. In the third round he will face German Phillipp Kohlschreiber who also progressed in straight sets versus Denis Istomin 6-3 7-6(5) 6-2.

In the one shock of the day, American Donald Young who had not won a match on red clay outside of the United States before the start of Roland Garros completely outplayed Spaniard Feliciano Lopez throughout the match and was victorious playing some very efficient clay court tennis.

"To beat a quality player like Feliciano is awesome, and definitely to be in the third round is something I've never done", Young commented on his victory.

The American from Illinois now faces Stan Wawrinka-conqueror Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who had another impressive win today over Adrian Mannarino. He needed four sets to get the job done as the Frenchman showed some life taking the third set. Garcia-Lopez finished the job in emphatic style, winning 6-0 in the fourth set.

In the all American second round between Jack Sock and Steve Johnson, it was Sock who was the fresher man on the day and it showed by the scoreline. Johnson had a very long first round match - Laurent Lokoli so that may have been a factor in the matter. Sock was the victor 7-5 6-4 6-2 on this occasion. The 21 year old Nebraskan now plays Dusan Lajovic in the third round.

In the final match of the day, it took five sets for Fernando Verdasco to outlast Pablo Cuevas. Verdasco came from two sets down to book his place in the third round where he faces Richard Gasquet.

Day 5 also saw second round wins for Fabio Fognini, Ivo Karlovic, Gael Monfils and Kevin Anderson.

Friday sees Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tomas Berdych all in action so it's sure to be an interesting day.



Day 5 Results

(1) Rafael Nadal def. Dominic Thiem

6-2, 6-2, 6-3

(5) David Ferrer def. Simone Bolelli

6-2, 6-3, 6-2

(7) Andy Murray def. Marinko Matosevic

6-3, 6-1, 6-3

(12) Richard Gasquet def. Carlos Berlocq

7-6, 6-4, 6-4

(14) Fabio Fognini def. Thomaz Bellucci

6-3, 6-4, 7-6

(19) Kevin Anderson def. Axel Michon

6-2, 6-3, 6-2

(23) Gael Monfils def. Jan-Lennard Struff

7-6, 6-4, 6-1

(24) Fernando Verdasco def. Pablo Cuevas

4-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3

Donald Young def. (26) Feliciano Lopez

6-3, 7-6, 6-3

(28) Philipp Kohlschreiber def. Denis Istomin

6-3, 7-6, 6-2

(32) Andreas Seppi def. Juan Monaco

6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez def. Adrian Mannarino

6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Dusan Lajovic def. Jurgen Zopp

6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Ivo Karlovic def. Andreas Haider-Maurer

7-5, 6-3, 6-4

Leonardo Mayer def. Teymuraz Gabashvili

6-2, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4