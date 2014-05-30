Radwanska and Cibulkova out on Day 6

After yesterday's dull day in terms of upsets, you just knew that today was going to throw a spanner in the works. Boy did it do that.....

From the off, Agnieszka Radwanska didn't look at all impressive versus 21 year old Ajla Tomjlanovic, making several errors to allow the unseeded Croat to take a 5-1 lead and with it the first set 6-4. She continued her assault against the number 3 seed Pole when she broke at the beginning of the second set. Radwanska had a chance to break back but Tomjlanovic swatted it away like a fly on a window. With nerves of steel she served the match out to take a fantastic win.

Commenting on her win, she said "After seeing the two first seeds go out, you kind of feel like 'I can do this too, I grew up with these girls that are beating them."

Tomljanovic will now face Carla Suarez Navarro in the next round after she beat up and coming American Taylor Townsend 6-2 6-2 today.

This victory comes after defeats for top two seeds Serena Williams and Li Na at the hands of Garbine Muguruza and Kristina Mladenovic. With Radwanska the number three seed now out, the path is set for Simona Halep or Maria Sharapova to do well in the tournament.

Radwanska hasn't been past the quarter finals of Roland Garros in her career but with her favourable draw she was expected to be victorious today and realistically pose a challenge for Sharapova.

She had this to say regarding her loss "She definitely played good tennis today, I had my chances, I didn't take them. I think that cost me the match. It doesn't matter who is in the draw, if you play good then you're going to win. I just didn't play good enough today to win the match."

I think it's fair to say that on this, the last Friday in May, flowers haven't bloomed for the Polish number one.

In other news Samantha Stosur is also through to the fourth round after defeating ninth seed Dominika Cibulkova today. Stosur from Queensland in Australia reached the final in 2010 and now with this win has recorded her best appearance at a major for two years.

Stosur said of her match "I'm very happy with my tennis, I feel like today was definitely my toughest match, and I thought Domi played pretty well, so I'm very happy to get through this one in straight sets, and look forward to the next round."

In the next round she will face either Maria Sharapova or Paula Ormaechea. One would think it will be Sharapova progressing as the Russian will surely have too much for the Argentine clay courter.

Results

A Tomljanovic d [3] A Radwanska 6-4 6-4

[19] S Stosur d [9] D Cibulkova 6-4 6-4

