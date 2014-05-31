Roland Garros Juniors Draw Preview

We are close to Week 2 in Roland Garros and that means it's time for the young whipper-snappers to enter the fray. The boys and girls junior draws were released today and have a tremendous amount of talent featured in them. Most of the juniors competitors have already been plying their trade on the Futures tour over the past year, so they are names that keep cropping up. In this article, I will be profiling the boys and girls that you should probably keep your eye on over the next week. There are too many talented players for me to mention them all but I'll pick a select few to talk about.

Let's start with the boys – this field is extremely competitive, bringing a host of names that are new to many but also some known by some people. There are so many talented players in both draws and any one of them could take home the title. With both of last year's Roland Garros junior champions Christian Garin and Belinda Bencic having moved on to the pro tour, we are guaranteed new champions in both events.

Let's start with American Francis Tiafoe, who comes into Roland Garros as the number one seed. 16 year old Tiafoe, from Maryland became the youngest ever Orange Bowl winner when he took the title last year at just 15 and he has been touted as one of the next big things in American men's tennis. Playing in his first French Open junior event only time will tell whether he does indeed have the goods, but the way he played at the Orange Bowl suggests that he could definitely be one to look in the future.

Tiafoe is joined in the draw by fellow Americans Stefan Kozlov, Michael Mmoh, Alex Rybakov, Noah Rubin, Henrik Wiersholm and Taylor Harry Fritz. Fritz in particular may be one to look out for this week, as he reached the semi-final in Belgium this past week in the Grade A ITF tournament held there.

Undoubtedly one of the 'sleeper' picks to win the championship is Cyprus's unseeded 18 year old Petros Chrysochos. Petros won his first ITF title in Egypt in April and having just won the 'warm up' event in Charleroi in Belgium, he comes into this event in good form therefore you have to think that he has a fair chance of adding Roland Garros to his resume.

There are many stiff challenges in his way though including number two seed Orlando Luz from Brazil and number 9 seed Johan Sebastien Tatlot from France who have both been drawn into his quarter of the draw. Both players have been tipped as being their country's next big star so they are certainly worth looking out for.

Other players to look out for in the draw include number 3 seed Karen Khachanov, who is now being coached by former coach of Milos Raonic, Galo Blanco and homegrown 17 year old Quentin Halys who is looking to impress on home soil.

If I had to hypothetically put my money on who is going to win the tournament then I can't look past Petros Chrysochos. It's about time that Cyprus had a new star and from looking him in Davis Cup earlier on in the year, he definitely has potential to be just that.

Realistically though there are a number of players that could win the title as it is full to the brim with many talented individuals.

Onto the girls draw and like the boys, there is a massive amount of talent coming through the junior ranks at the moment. There are a fair few talented Americans in the draw including Tornado Alicia Black and 15 year old Catherine Cartan Bellis. Second seed Bellis, from San Francisco has won four ITF titles so far this year including a Grade A win in Italy and comes in to this tournament as one of the favourites, with several hushed tones saying that she could be the future of American women's tennis. Time will tell on that one but she's certainly made a promising start.

There is some British interest in the girls draw with Isabelle Wallace from Inverness in Scotland and Katie Boulter from Leicester both making the main draw. Boulter will play unseeded American Raveena Kingsley, whilst Wallace has been handed a tough opening match versus number six seed Varvara Flink. Russian Flink was the winner of the girls Orange Bowl title last year.

Other girls to keep an eye on this week include number one seed Ivana Jorovic, Akvile Parazinskaite, Jelena Ostapenko and 16 year old left hander Jil Belen Teichmann who is looking to emulate her compatriot Belinda Bencic and win this year's French Open juniors title.

Whatever happens over the next week one thing is for sure the future of tennis definitely looks bright.