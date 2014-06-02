Roland Garros Boys Juniors - Day 1 round up



Today was the first round of the juniors tournament as both the boys and the girls events got under-way. In a day where the seeded players progressed for the most part, there were a few upsets with some unlikely winners showing they aren't just here to take the numbers up.

The top three seeds in the boys draw all got their tournament off to a fantastic start with wins for [1] Francis Tiafoe (USA) over wildcard Clement Larriere (FRA) 6-4 7-5. He will now face Jan Choinski (GER) who defeated Juan Jose Rosas (PER) 6-1 6-2 in just 49 minutes.

[2] Orlando Luz (BRA) stamped his intention in the competition, defeating his opponent Alex Molcan (SVK) 6-1 6-1. Next, the Brazilian comes up against Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) who beat him in Charleroi in the warm up event last week. Fritz beat Ku Keon Kang (KOR) 6-4 6-2 in his first round today. [3] Karen Khachanov (RUS) is also through to the next round after beating Peter Bertran (DOM) 6-2 6-2.

In the biggest upset of the day [8] Filippo Baldi (ITA) was defeated by qualifier Seong-Chan Hong (KOR) becoming the only seed to fall on Day 1 of the tournament. There were home wins for [5] Quentin Halys and [9] Johan Sebastien Tatlot who squeezed through in three sets versus Marc Polmans (AUS). There was also a surprise win for French wildcard Mandresy Rakototomalala who upset Matias Zukas (ARG) to reach the second round.



The victories for the seeded players continued with wins for [7] Jaume Antoni Munar Clar (ESP), [16] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) coming through 7-5 7-6(7) and a hard fought win for [12] Kamil Majchrzak (POL), becoming one of three Polish players to reach the second round today with Hubert Hurkacz and Jan Zielinski both progressing to the next round.



There was a double Japanese win for [8] Naoki Nakagawa and [13] Jumpei Yamasaki as they defeated Russian duo Boris Pokotilov and Bogdan Bobrov.

Americans [6] Stefan Kozlov, [11] Michael Mmoh, Alex Rybakov and Noah Rubin all progressed today as well as Francisco Bahamonde (ARG), Lucas Miedler (AUT), Akira Santillan (AUS) and Chung Yunseong (KOR).

Day 2 sees [4] Andrey Rublev (RUS) and [10] Duck Hee-Lee (KOR) get their campaigns under-way as well as very talented unseeded Cypriot Petros Chrysochos, who is my pick to look in this tournament after winning the warm up in Belgium. As well as first round matches concluding, there are some fantastic second round encounters including [1] Francis Tiafoe (USA) taking on impressive German Jan Choinski and [2] Orlando Luz (BRA) versus Taylor Harry Fritz (USA). Other matches to keep an eye on tomorrow include [12] Kamil Majchrzak (POL) who faces Lucas Miedler (AUT) and [5] Quentin Halys (FRA) who faces Noah Rubin (USA)

