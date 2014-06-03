Roland Garros Boys Juniors: Day 2 round up

Day 2 of the boys juniors tournament saw the majority of the seeds power through to the next round with a few exceptions. There were both first and second round matches being played today so plenty of action.

The huge news of the day was [1] Francis Tiafoe (USA) being knocked out of the tournament by unseeded German Jan Choinski. The Orange Bowl champion Tiafoe got off to a good start taking the first set 6-3, but after this things went downhill for the teenager from Maryland. Choinski won the second set 6-2 and took momentum, to cause a big upset grabbing the third set and with it the match.

There was no such problem for [2] Orlando Luz (BRA), who added to his impressive first round win yesterday with an even more impressive win today exacting revenge on Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) who beat him in Charleroi, Belgium last week. Luz was the overwhelming victor today, reaching the third round with a 6-4 6-0 versus his American opponent.

[4] Andrey Rublev (RUS) got himself into a bit of trouble in his first round encounter today. He lost the first set to Romanian Bogdan Ionut Apostol, before fighting back to win the next two sets 6-1 7-5 to book his place in round 2. There he will face American Henrik Wiersholm who also needed three sets to defeat his opponent Joao Menezes (BRA).

[5] Quentin Halys (FRA) was extremely efficient in his second round victory against Noah Rubin (USA). The young Frenchman took the match 6-3 6-3, and will face Lucas Miedler (AUT) in his third round. There was more success for France as [9] Johan Sebastien Tatlot had no trouble reaching the third round with a solid 6-4 6-4 win. He faces [8] Naoki Nakagawa (JPN) in the third round.

My pick for the title Petros Chrysochos (CYP) got his campaign under-way today but it wasn't simple. He needed three sets to overcome his French opponent Theo Fournerie 4-6 6-2 6-4. He will be much more impressive in the second round where he faces [15] Nino Serdarusic (CRO). Mark my words, Petros is one to look over the next few years.

There were also wins on Day 2 for [10] Duck-Hee Lee, Hong Seong-Chan (KOR), Martin Blasko (SVK), [14] Marcelo Zormann (BRA), [16] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) and Omar Jasika (AUS).

Day 3 sees some interesting third round matches with my top two to keep an eye on being [5] Quentin Halys (FRA) versus Lucas Miedler (AUT), and [2] Orlando Luz (BRA) versus [16] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)