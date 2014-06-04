King of Clay not ready to renounce his throne just yet in Paris

Counting to infinity, successfully squaring a circle, politicians telling anything but lies, flux capacitor based time travel, Guns 'N' Roses making music like they used to; all near impossible things to realise but none of them come close to being comparable to the difficulty of successfully defeating Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

With this year's second grand slam at the 3/4 mark, it really got me thinking, just how good is Rafael Nadal? I mean...really...how good? Nadal's record at Roland Garros is second to none with the larger than life Spaniard ruling the Paris based event from 2005. They called him the King Of Clay after the first couple of grand slam wins, El Matador if you like. His resilient nature on the court is one of his best assets but off the court, at the time, he was very shy and timid. Spain had got themselves a new star and he was here to stay.

In 2009, Nadal was competing for his fifth straight French Open title and was expected to bring it home with no problems, they would all say that the King of Clay has done it again for a fifth consecutive time and would proceed to party in the streets of Madrid until the small hours. Something very strange happened that year though, he didn't bring the trophy home ...he lost at Roland Garros for the first time ever.

Do you remember where you were on that fateful day that Nadal lost on the crimson courts of Paris? I do. I was sat in my bedroom watching the tournament on my 10" television. It was a sunny day, which is rare in England and whilst the vast majority of people my age were out enjoying the weather, I was cooped up in my room watching history be made right in front of my very eyes. There's no question who had the better time that day.

It started out like a normal tennis day with simple victories for Fernando Gonzalez and Dinara Safina, and one would have thought that Nadal would continue the trend by breezing past Robin Soderling of Sweden in the fourth round on Philippe Chatrier.

From the get-go things seemed different, there was a weird melancholy in the air as Nadal visibly seemed to struggle on the court he had made his own over the last five years, losing the first set 6-2 in a whimper. It didn't make sense. Seeing Nadal struggle like this didn't make sense at all. He had three routine matches preceding this one, defeating Marcos Daniel, Teymuraz Gabashvili and Lleyton Hewitt in emphatic fashion without losing a set.

Soderling wasn't particularly prominent on clay, with his best showing being the previous year when he reached the third round. Just a couple of weeks earlier, Nadal had obliterated the Swede 6-1 6-0 in Rome. What was going so wrong for the Spaniard?

Was it possible that the Swede was simply outplaying Nadal in his own playground? Bludgeoning forehand winners to all sides of the court, Nadal just couldn't do anything to stop the onslaught. This was an inspired Robin Soderling.

Thirty or so minutes passed and I was engrossed, I couldn't take my eyes off the match I was witnessing. Nadal had broken in the third game. Soderling came straight back at him, hitting the ball harder than ever getting the break back. We were in a tiebreaker situation.

Back and forth that little yellow ball went, it was lucky that tennis balls don't feel pain or even bruise because every ball used in this match would have no longer been recognisable. The brute force was incredible.

Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker and was completely dominating it as we have come to expect from him over the years. He took the breaker 7-2. Was he back in this? Was the first set a thing of the past? A hiccup? I watched intently waiting for the answer.

Think again...Soderling goes right back to his first set playbook, casually ripping another forehand winner down the line. Nadal has no answers once again and in the seventh game, Soderling takes his chance and breaks. I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

You know the rest of the story. Nadal beaten at Roland Garros for the first time ever. Soderling slapping winner after winner down the line to progress. Philippe Chatrier was silenced. Would the Spaniard ever be the same again?

Yes...yes he would! A year later, him and Soderling met in the final with Nadal emerging the overwhelming victor.

People said he wouldn't be the same again. People doubted his talent. People questioned how good he really was. Nadal answered all their questions by winning the Roland Garros title again and again. Year after year. Nadal was back in Paris and the French Open throne was his once again.

Fast forward to 2012, Rafael Nadal loses to then unknown Lukas Rosol at Wimbledon. Questions were raised once again. First Nadal pulled out of the Olympics due to tendonitis, and then the US Open quickly followed. At the end of 2012 nobody knew if Rafael Nadal would ever play on a tennis court again due to his continued knee injuries.

February came and after pulling out of Australia, seven months later, thankfully Rafael Nadal was back! Reaching the final in Vina Del Mar in Chile, before losing unexpectedly to Horacio Zeballos in the final. Impatient fans questioned him once again. "What if he's never the same again?" they asked. They never do learn from their mistakes.

Nadal silenced his doubters once again for the rest of the year, and despite losing in the first round of Wimbledon to Steve Darcis, he had a fantastic year. Once again, he won the French Open after being involved in a classic semi-final with Novak Djokovic which he won 9-7 in the fifth set. He then capped off his year in typical Nadal fashion by winning the US Open. Rafael Nadal was well and truly back!

Injury played it's part again, as it does all too often with Nadal, this time a back injury in the Australian Open final allowing Stan Wawrinka to win his first (and probably last) grand slam title.

The hate parade were out in full force again, doubting, saying he was done. Injury was finally going to end his career. Who are they kidding? Really... Don't they know who he is?

Monte Carlo came and went, a loss to David Ferrer. A title in Madrid gave the impatient fans a glimmer of hope. A loss to Djokovic in the final of Rome the next week got people thinking. Could this be the year Rafael Nadal loses at Roland Garros once again?

Back to my original question, just how good is Rafael Nadal? Eight French Open titles and undisputed King of Clay. He's pretty damn good. Coming back with full force from several injuries that could have ended his career? That's the definition of a true champion when all said and done.

As those that know me will testify, I have been a Roger Federer fan for many years but over the years, I have also developed a respect for Rafael Nadal, admiring him, watching intently as he destroyed the field on clay, watching him come back from injury time and time again, giving it his everything to get back to the top of his game. Even if you don't like the guy, surely it is not impossible, or at all difficult to at least respect him for that regardless of your fan affiliation.

Later today he faces David Ferrer on Court Suzanne Lenglen (a discussion for another day) in his first real challenge of the tournament. With him saying he has a slight niggle in his back, it has sent fandoms into overdrive. The age old question is being asked again;

Can Rafael Nadal be defeated at Roland Garros for the second time in his career?

Don't bet your house on Ferrer - that's all I'm saying.

Nadal has done it many times before, he has the experience, he's silenced doubters countless times, showing time and time again that the rumours of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.

I said before Roland Garros started many moons ago, that it would take a super-human effort for the the King Of Clay to renounce his throne at this year's tournament. I vehemently stand by this statement and believe that nobody, not even the media's darling and tournament favourite Novak Djokovic can defeat him over five gruelling sets inside Philippe Chatrier.

The moral to this story, is you can never count an eight times champion out. Especially when that 'champion' is Rafael Nadal. A man that never knows when he is down and doesn't know the meaning of the word submit.

Rafael Nadal is a magician casting spells on his beloved clay, bewitching his opponents making them beg for mercy. I just cannot see this year being any different in terms of outcome. 2009 was simply a blip, a glitch in the matrix. A thing of the past. Rafael Nadal will make it nine French Open titles on Sunday afternoon.

To slightly alter a famous quote by a British 'philosopher' in the late 1990s, "He gets knocked down, but he gets up again. You are never gonna keep him down" Quite.