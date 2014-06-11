Queens Day 2 Recap

Day 2 of Queens was fairly simple and went with the form book for the most part, bar a couple of upsets. It was a day in which both Brits lost their respective matches.

First up on court from a British perspective was Dan Evans who was taking on the big serving South African Kevin Anderson. Anderson (pictured below) had too much game for Evans in the end and was impressive in his 6-2 6-3 win. Serving a multitude of aces, as well as executing some big forehands Anderson used his vast power to bludgeon the Brit out of the competition. Evans was lucky to get to the second round in all fairness. He has been struggling with a knee injury for a while now, but plans to still play Wimbledon in two weeks. He is likely to receive a wildcard into the event.

Evans has recently aired his controversial views over Slovenian born Aljaz Bedene (pictured below) switching to participate for Great Britain in the Davis Cup. There would be no problem Bedene playing in Davis Cup as he has only played dead rubbers for Slovenia in the past. It looks 50-50 at the moment about whether he will get a UK passport, but it would definitely be a great opportunity for British tennis if they could secure a player as talented as Bedene is.

James Ward was up against upcoming star Grigor Dimitrov on centre court in the late afternoon. Ward played well but didn't have enough to beat Dimitrov. The first set was fairly close with both men serving well, but it was Dimitrov that took advantage of an errant couple of points by Ward to take the first set 7-5. After this it was a formality as Dimitrov showed why he is one to look in the tournament. He plays either Edouard Roger-Vasselin or Nicolas Mahut in the third round.

In two shock results Julien Benneteau and former champion and last year's runner up Marin Cilic are out of the competition. Cilic was out of sorts in his match versus Marinko Matosevic (pictured below) making a lot of uncharacteristic errors. In the end it was the Australian that came through in straight sets.

Matosevic has caused uproar by saying he doesn't think highly of the women's game after being asked what he thinks about Andy Murray hiring Amelie Mauresmo as his coach. There is no place for sexism like this in the sport and people are definitely not happy with Marinko after his comments.

Benneteau was defeated by relative newcomer to the top rung of the ATP tour, 33 year old Victor Estrella Burgos from the Dominican Republic. Burgos, who has qualified directly for Wimbledon for the first time in his career is also the first Dominican born player to reach the top 100 in the ranking doing so just a week ago. Today he secured a huge scalp by beating Julien Benneteau coming from a set down to win in the third set tiebreaker. Next up for him is Adrian Mannarino who put out Briton Dan Cox in the first round.

Today's French misery didn't stop there, it was a truly awful day for Benoit Paire (pictured below). He squandered a 4-0 lead in the third set and two match points at 5-3 ending up losing in the third set breaker to Jarkko Nieminen. Paire is not the most mentally sound player on court but today was a bad day at the office even by his standards.

Tomas Berdych (pictured below) was forced to work to beat his Australian opponent James Duckworth today. He came back from 0-3 down in the first set tiebreaker winning seven points in a row to take the first set 7-6(3). A slow start from him in the second set allowed Duckworth to up his level significantly hitting some lovely forehands to level the match at one set all. It was all Berdych in the third though, showing his power and a glimpse into why he has reached the Wimbledon final he muscled through to beat the Aussie 6-4 in the third set.

Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis (pictured below) continued his fine run in Nottingham last week in which he won the tournament, by beating American Bradley Klahn in three sets. It wasn't easy for him though having to come from a set down before crushing Klahn 6-1 6-2 in the second and third sets.

There were also wins on Day 2 for Feliciano Lopez, David Goffin (pictured below), Sam Querrey, Dmitry Tursunov, Lukas Lacko, Radek Stepanek, Vasek Pospisil and Denis Istomin

Day 3 is the most exciting day yet with some big matches on centre court. Defending champion Andy Murray starts his campaign by facing Paul Henri Mathieu. Also featuring on centre court are Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - David Goffin, Lleyton Hewitt versus Feliciano Lopez and Stanislas Wawrinka - Marcos Baghdatis. Away from centre there are also some interesting matches with Ernests Gulbis and Alexandr Dolgopolov getting their tournaments under-way.