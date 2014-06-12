Queens Day 3 Recap

Day 3 saw quite a few surprises unfold on court, as well as Andy Murray beginning his title defence. It wasn't the blockbuster day it had the potential to be but it didn't disappoint.

Right from the off, Lleyton Hewitt didn't look like he was going to win this match. Not looking as comfortable as he used to on grass, Hewitt faltered all match making a considerable amount of errors to allow Feliciano Lopez to take the match by the scruff of the neck. Lopez was much more efficient than he was in his previous match, serving well and unleashing that powerful lefty forehand. Hewitt had no answers and he was soon out of the competition slumping to a 6-3 6-4 defeat. 2011 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bernard Tomic also went crashing out in the second round today. Despite a spirited performance, which is quite rare for the Australian lately, Radek Stepanek just had too much for him as he defeated Tomic in two tiebreaker sets 7-6(4) 7-6(5).

Defending Queens and Wimbledon Champion Andy Murray returned to grass today in what was a very solid opening match. Murray never looked like he was in big trouble in his first match with his new coach Amelie Mauresmo saving several break points with ease in his second round match. Mathieu didn't play badly at all, pulling off some nice winners of his own but Murray was simply better today, and can be happy with the start he has made to his Queens campaign. He will face Radek Stepanek on centre court later today.

Number one seed Stan Wawrinka benefited from Marcos Baghdatis retiring after five games due to a shoulder injury and is safely into the next round. This was a big shame as it could have been a fantastic match. He now meets Sam Querrey later today for a quarter final place.



Ernests Gulbis was added to the list of early round Queens casualties today, losing to big serving Frenchman Kenny De Schepper. With De Schepper's serve undoubtedly working and Gulbis not playing at all near his best, it was a recipe for disaster as the 6,8 Frenchman took control of the match, following up an impressive quarterfinal placing at Nottingham last week with a third round showing here at Queens Club. If De Schepper plays this well in his next match versus Feliciano Lopez today, he will be a quarter finalist. His offensive game is impressive and he could definitely be a test for Lopez. It will be interesting to see how the lefties cope with each other in today's match.

In the final match on centre court Jo-Wilfried Tsonga opened his Queens campaign against talented Belgian David Goffin. Despite his diminutive height, Goffin really can hit a tennis ball hard and he does look like he could be a fantastic player in the future. It wasn't to be for him today as his inconsistency let him down allowing Tsonga to capitalise. Saying this, Goffin played well in the first set staying with the flamboyant Frenchman saving several break points. He floundered in the tiebreaker though as Tsonga raised his level, as you would expect a two time Wimbledon semi finalist to do, and an early break in the second set sealed it with Goffin not able to find a way back into the match sending Tsonga into the next round.

Day 3 also saw wins for Marinko Matosevic, Sergiy Stakhovsky, Jarkko Nieminen, Adrian Mannarino, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Day 4 looks as though it should be an exciting day of tennis with some matches possessing a lot of potential. Andy Murray faces Radek Stepanek, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga meets controversial Australian Marinko Matosevic, Grigor Dimitrov has a difficult match versus Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Feliciano Lopez has the near impossible task of breaking Kenny De Schepper's huge serve as he attempts to reach the quarterfinal. It is sure to be a great day of tennis so stay tuned!