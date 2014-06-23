Verdasco loses out to Matosevic

Fernando Verdasco must have been fairly pleased when he saw his Wimbledon draw. Marinko Matosevic had won just the one match in 13 attempts in Grand Slam main draws - last month at the French Open. His celebration below should show you just how rare and exciting of an accomplishment this was for him.

So Verdasco had reason to be confident when he saw the draw, even if Matosevic had won their previous meeting. However, the man who led eventual champion Andy Murray two sets to love in the quarter finals last year went down in four sets to the Australian, 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-2.

He won just 42% of his second serves - a dangerously low number if you're not getting enough first serves in - Verdasco managed 57% first serves today. He was also wateful on break point chances, converting just two of the eight he earned. Matosevic's conversion rate was almost twice as good as Verdasco's, at 47% - he also won 63% of a surprisingly high 52 trips to the net.

This is a good win for the 28-year old Australian number two, which helps him back up his win in Paris a month ago. He'll take confidence from this into his second round match against Jeremy Chardy. The Frenchman overcame British wildcard Dan Cox in four sets.

It's not such good news for Verdasco - Wimbledon last year was his best result in terms of ranking points, and he could find himself outside the top 30 next time the rankings are updated. He must now turn his attention to the hard and clay court tournaments that brought him some success last year