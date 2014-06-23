Verdasco loses out to Matosevic
Marinko Matosevic (photo from smh.com.au)

Fernando Verdasco must have been fairly pleased when he saw his Wimbledon draw. Marinko Matosevic had won just the one match in 13 attempts in Grand Slam main draws - last month at the French Open. His celebration below should show you just how rare and exciting of an accomplishment this was for him.