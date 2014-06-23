Wimbledon day one: ATP roundup

For the two men lucky enough to play on Centre Court today, it was plain sailing. Third seed Andy Murray opened his title defence with a straightforward win against David Goffin, 6-1 6-4 7-5. Murray rarely looked troubled during the match, only facing two break points - both saved - while breaking his opponent four times. Top seed Novak Djokovic joined him in recording a comprehensive win - his was over Andrey Golubev, 6-0 6-1 6-4 in just 88 minutes. Djokovic hit 34 winners and broke his opponent six times without facing a break point of his own during the entire match. Murray and Djokovic will next play Blaz Rola and Radek Stepanek respectively. Stepanek is sure to provide a much sterner test for the Serbian on Wednesday.

It sounds odd to say it, so far has his star risen in the past year, but Grigor Dimitrov equalled his best performance at the tournament in winning his match against Ryan Harrison in straight sets today. The Bulgarian won the first set on a tie break before taking the next two 6-3 6-2, keeping him on track for a potential blockbuster semifinal with Murray. The other match on Court One, between Jo Wilfried Tsonga and Jurgen Melzer was halted with Tsonga serving for the match at 5-4 in the fifth set due to rain - they'll resume tomorrow. Melzer will be glad of the break, as he struggled with stomach problems throughout today's match.

On Court Two, Tomas Berdych overcame Victor Hanescu in four sets, hitting an impressive 75 winners against 24 unforced errors. He also served 22 aces in his 6-7 6-1 6-4 6-3 win, during which he only faced three break points. Also on that court, British wildcard Dan Evans went down in four sets to Andrey Kuznetsov 6-1 7-5 3-6 7-6

Other seeded players also did well today. David Ferrer won the first nine games of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta, winning 6-0 6-7 6-1 6-1 in an impressive start to the grass season by a player who is perhaps not as strong on the surface as on others. Ferrer's also been battling illness in the last week, so this was a really good win for him. Grass lover Mikhail Youzhny, the 17th seed, thrashed James Ward 6-2 6-2 6-1 in an impressive start to his campaign.

Controversial players Fabio Fognini and Ernests Gulbis both got off to winning starts, although in very different fashions - Gulbis beating Jurgen Zopp 7-6 7-5 7-6, and Fognini losing the first two sets 6-2 6-2 before coming back to take the fifth set 9-7, with a very typical point penalty for racquet abuse along the way.

In terms of other seeded players, Fernando Verdasco was the victim of Marinko Matosevic's second win at a major, going down in four sets. Marin Cilic also won in four - a year on from beginning his drugs ban, he'll be looking to climb back up the rankings.

Murray was the only British man to win a match today - aside from Dan Evans' and James Ward's losses, there were also defeats for Kyle Edmund (to Andreas Heider-Maurer) and Dan Cox (to Jeremy Chardy). Soon-to-be-Brit Aljaz Bedene also lost in straight sets to Kevin Anderson

Elsewhere, there were wins for Marcos Baghdatis (over Nadal-conquerer Dustin Brown), Bernard Tomic, Alexandr Dolgopolov, Gilles Simon, Leonardo Mayer, Sam Querrey, Blaz Rola, Eduard Roger-Vasselin, Roberto Bautista-Agut, Benjamin Becker, Tim Puetz, Jimmy Wang, Radek Stepanek, Jan Hernych, Luke Saville, Robin Haase, and the man who upset Federer in round two last year, Sergiy Stakhovsky.