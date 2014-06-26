Game, Set and Czechmate Jiri Vesely

Czech youngster Jiri Vesely showed exactly why people should be taking notice of him, as he defeated Gael Monfils to claim his second Wimbledon win after his first round win over Victor Estrella-Burgos. This is his third grand slam win in his career after reaching the second round at the French Open before losing to Milos Raonic.

The 20 year old from the small town of Breznice in the Central Bohemian region of the Czech Republic, made a terrific start to the match, taking the opening two sets in impressive fashion. Not knowing when he is down, Monfils fought back valiantly to level the match, taking it to a fifth set, winning both sets on tiebreakers.

It was the young up-and-comer who prospered in the end though, fending off several break back points earned by Monfils to cooly serve out the match at 5-4 in the deciding set to wave au revoir to the flambuoyant Frenchman.

Reaching the third round at Wimbledon for the first time, he will now face fellow first timer Nick Kyrgios of Australia who played extremely well, coming from two sets down to knock out Richard Gasquet in extraordinary circumstances.

Both young players have performed very well this year with Jiri Vesely winning his first Challenger title of the year by winning in Prostejov in the Czech Republic, taking his total to date to four. Kyrgios also added to his already impressive two Challenger titles last year, by winning a further three this year. He won in both Sarasota and Savannah in the United States and then captured his first grass court Challenger title in Nottingham just two weeks ago defeating Sam Groth to earn his Wimbledon wildcard.

This is sure to be a fantastic match between two of the biggest prospects on the tour and one I am personally looking forward to greatly. Having looked both players with interest for some time now, if they both come out swinging and playing how they can both play, we are in for a barnstormer of a match.

Whoever wins their third round encounter will go on to most likely face Rafael Nadal in the fourth round, so there's an added incentive to win the battle of the young guns on Saturday.

This is one of the matches you just can't afford to miss so make sure you look it for a glimpse of what the future of the ATP tour could look like.

It's in safe hands with these two at the helm that's for sure!