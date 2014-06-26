Czech Please! - Rosol handed his P45 as Rafael Nadal defeats him at Wimbledon two years after that famous defeat

Here we go again! Rafael Nadal versus Lukas Rosol at Wimbledon. Oh boy!

To use a famous cliché, this really was a match of two halves. At the beginning of the match Rafael Nadal appeared sluggish and not playing at all like the larger-than-life player that we all know and have watched for many years. He was missing the shots that he makes time and time again, not looking like he was enjoying being out there on court at all.

Lukas Rosol came out firing, serving extremely well, not allowing Nadal any sort of read on his service games, and it was the Czech that drew first blood in the encounter. He proceeded to break the Spaniard at 4-4 and then served out the first set 6-4. Serving like he did two years ago, Rosol took full control breaking again early in the second set to grab the match by the proverbial horns. Was he really going to beat Rafael Nadal again at Wimbledon? Was lightning going to strike twice?

One thing that is so special about Rafael Nadal as a player, is that he never gives up! His tenacity is out of this universe. The former champion pounced on an error by Rosol with the Czech serving at 4-3 to set up 0-40 and three break points. Rosol saved one of them but a piece of fantastic play by Nadal allowed him to break, eliminating the deficit to level the set at 5-5.

If you are going to attempt to beat Rafael Nadal then make absolutely sure that he is 'dead and buried' because if he even has a breath of life left in him, he will get right back up and destroy you. This is exactly what happened here. Playing some of the best grass court tennis he has played in a long time, Nadal took the second set on the tiebreaker, levelling the match, despite Rosol going up a mini-break at one stage.

It just wasn't to be for Lukas Rosol today as it was all Nadal from here on in, with the formidable Spaniard breaking early in the third set to take a firm stranglehold on the match, leaving Rosol looking dejected and defeated. The Czech showed some signs of life in the fourth set, raising his energy level once again showing rare glimpses of his play in the first set . By this time Nadal had worked out the Czech's game and knew what he had to do to defeat him.

Defeat him is exactly what he went on to do, playing some sublime tennis, showing exactly how he can play on the grass. Some people would say that Lukas Rosol choked this match away, having opportunities to go up two sets to love. Others would say that Nadal raised his level dramatically, showing what a champion he is, playing some breathtaking tennis not allowing Rosol to stay with him in the end.

Whatever the case may be, one thing is for sure, you'd be a fool to write Rafael Nadal's tournament obituary just yet. Nadal is well and truly in this tournament and looks a lot more confident in his grass court tennis ability than the previous two years at Wimbledon.

His opponent in the third round will be Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin who beat Frank Dancevic of Canada earlier today in straight sets. Kukushkin is playing well this tournament and although I don't think for even a second that he is going to have what it takes to defeat Nadal in best of five play, he shouldn't be taken lightly at all and the Spaniard will have to work hard to defeat him.

Today wasn't about Nadal's revenge in the grand scheme of things. He already beat Lukas Rosol in the first round of Doha this year. Today was about Nadal stepping up and showing how he is capable of playing on grass. He sufficiently showed this today, showing a level of confidence, albeit not from the start which is something he will need to improve on moving forward if he is to lift the trophy on finals day.