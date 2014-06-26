Double Swiss joy as Federer and Wawrinka progress to the third round

Flawless Federer rolls back the years with destruction of Muller

On a night where the roof was used for the first time this tournament, seven times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer reached the third round with a sublime victory over Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Muller was never really in the match from the start, with Federer using his grass court prowess, not allowing the Luxembourger any openings in the match.

Federer was fantastic in the first set, continuing where he left off in his first round match with Paolo Lorenzi, coming out swinging. It wasn't long until he was a break up in the opening set. Despite some power serving by Muller, he wasn't able to capitalise on Federer's service games, with the Swiss at his brilliant best, serving very well to take the first set in just 23 minutes in a vintage set of tennis.

The roof was closed early in the second set, with rain lashing down outside halting play on all other courts. Federer took care of business continuing where he left off before it was closed, breaking Muller to win the second set in a respectable 39 minutes.

In a match where Roger Federer was simply brilliant using the whole of the court to his advantage, totally outplaying Muller, making his big serve look tiny in comparison, Federer finished Muller off, blasting his way into the third round with a 6-3 7-5 6-3 win in just 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Federer out-aced Muller in the match, hitting 25 to the Luxembourger's 12. This definitely doesn't happen often with 6,4 Muller hitting 28 aces during his first round victory versus Julien Benneteau of France. As well as this, Federer was impressive in his break point conversion rate, which also doesn't happen very often, converting 4 of his 6 break point opportunities. This is a big positive going forward in the tournament.

It is refreshing to see the Swiss star playing like this at Wimbledon again, making a difficult challenge like playing a big server like Gilles Muller seem easy, hardly breaking a sweat to claim victory. He definitely can't be counted out if he plays at this level consistently during the business end of the tournament, that's for sure!

He has to wait to discover his third round opponent though, with the second round match between Marcel Granollers and Santiago Giraldo suspended at 2-1 on serve in the fifth set due to inclement weather. This will be played to a conclusion tomorrow if the weather is set fair.

Inconsistent Wawrinka good enough to beat Lu

Stan Wawrinka is also through to the third round of the Wimbledon Championships defeating Yen-Hsun Lu of Chinese Taipei in the second round.

It was a close affair with Wawrinka not playing his best tennis consistently throughout the match. Lu was up a break in the first set but wasn't able to keep his cool and serve it out, allowing Wawrinka to break back immediately. He also had a mini-break in the resulting tiebreaker but wasn't able to keep it or do anything with it with Wawrinka stealing the opening set in 53 minutes. Stan Wawrinka had no right winning the first set how he was playing but due to some bad play from the man from Chinese Taipei, he took the advantage and was able to push himself in front.

The Swiss number one raised his level significantly in the second set, in a total contrast to the first, with the Australian Open champion showing how well he can play on grass, capturing the second set in just 33 minutes. Lu went through a bit of a purple patch, taking full advantage of more mistakes from Wawrinka in the third set to take the set 6-3, giving him some kind of chance to get himself back into it.

It wasn't to be though, as Wawrinka raised his level just like he did in the second set to win it 7-5 and with it take the victory. Wawrinka wasn't overly bad in this match, doing what he needed to do when he needed to do it to get himself out of trouble, but he definitely needs to improve before facing tougher opponents down the road or he may find himself eaten alive and out of the competition sooner rather than later.

In the third round he faces Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan, in a very interesting match. Istomin defeated Julian Reister in straight sets today to set up a meeting with the Swiss number two.

The talented Uzbek reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2012 before losing in five sets to Mikhail Youzhny so he can definitely play on grass and will be very stiff competition for Wawrinka. He definitely won't slip up like Lu did today if given the opportunity so Stan will need to play his best consistently in order to defeat him.