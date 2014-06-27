ATP Wimbledon - Day 5 Preview

Day 5 sees an action packed day of tennis. With the halfway point of the tournament approaching we are now into the third round of play at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships.

Today sees number one seed Novak Djokovic take on French firecracker Gilles Simon in the first match on centre court. Djokovic struggled at times in his last match with Radek Stepanek, not playing his best tennis consistenly throughout the match but he should have enough in the tank to get through Simon in best of five play.

Andy Murray also plays on centre court today as he faces Roberto Bautista Agut in what has the potential to be a tough match for the British number one and defending champion.

It will definitely be tougher than his previous round versus Blaz Rola as Murray destroyed the NCAA Champion in just one hour and 24 minutes, and with the loss of just two games. This could be Murray's first big test this tournament as the double-named Spaniard possesses a lot of skill, recently winning the tournament in s'Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. Not an upset alert but Bautista Agut may steal a set if he plays well.

Moving away from centre court, two former Wimbledon boys champions are in third round action as Andrey Kuznetsov takes on Leonardo Mayer and Grigor Dimitrov faces Alexandr Dolgopolov. If they both win their respective matches they will face off in what could be a fantastic encounter.

Kuznetsov, who was the Wimbledon boys champion in 2009 has really shone so far this tournament eliminating Britain's Dan Evans in the first round and then went on to defeat David Ferrer in the next round playing some extremely admirable and quintessential grass court tennis.

The 23 year old from Oblast in Russia has definitely shown that he deserves to be in the third round as he really went for his shots in the second round, dominating proceedings from the baseline hitting some beautiful winners in the process.

Today he faces Leonardo Mayer of Argentina who is a surprise name in the third round, preferring clay to any other surface. He definitely earned his place in the third round though with impressive wins over Andreas Seppi and Marcos Baghdatis. This is new ground for Mayer as his previous best at the All England Club was a second round showing at last year's tournament.

Newly crowned Queens champion and 2008 Wimbledon boys champion Grigor Dimitrov has already shown that he has the artillery to play very well on grass. Following on from his dream week at Queens, he hasn't faced much of a challenge as of yet, defeating both Ryan Harrison and Aussie young gun Luke Saville in straight sets.

He may not have it all his own way today though, as he faces unorthodox Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov in the third round. Dolgopolov comes into this match in good form, having hit 42 aces in his second round match with Benjamin Becker. Dimitrov could have too much for him in the end but it could be fairly close for a set or so.

The pick of the rest of the day's action includes Queens finalist Feliciano Lopez taking on relative newcomer Ante Pavic, serve and volley maestro Sergiy Stakhovsky facing a tough challenge in Jeremy Chardy, Marathon man Jo-Wilfried Tsonga facing surprise third rounder Jimmy Wang, and Marin Cilic squaring up against Tomas Berdych in what could definitely be one of the matches of the day.

There is a bonus on the schedule for fans on Day 5 with 2013 semi-finalist Jerzy Janowicz and 2002 champion Lleyton Hewitt due to complete their second round match. The match was forced to be suspended yesterday due to rain with the fiery Pole up a set. Hewitt will be hoping to roll back the years and set up a potential fourth round match with Roger Federer.

There is plenty of doubles action on Day 6 also with Britain's Jamie Murray and his Australian partner John Peers taking on fellow Brit Jamie Delgado and his new charge Gilles Muller, who is hoping to put yesterday's defeat to Roger Federer behind him to progress to the next round. Jonathan Marray is also in action with an Australian partner in John-Patrick Smith, as they take on Colombian doubles specialist Juan-Sebastian Cabal and one half of 'Polish Power' Marcin Matkowski.

Number one seeds the Bryan Brothers also kick off their Wimbledon campaign today taking on Aussie pairing of Sam Groth and Matt Ebden and in what could be the match of the day doubles wise in the special best of five format, Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez face off against Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli.

The mixed doubles draw continues today with many Brits in first round action. Ross Hutchins teams up with Heather Watson to face Mikhail Elgin and Anastasia Rodionova, whilst his doubles partner Colin Fleming partners fellow Scot Jocelyn Rae as they face a tough test in Zheng Jie and experienced doubles specialist Scott Lipsky.

The Brit packed mixed doubles draw is rounded off by Dominic Inglot partnering Johanna Konta as they come up against experienced doubles players Raven Klaasen and Marina Erakovic, Neal Skupski and Naomi Broady against Robert Farah and Darija Jurak, and James Ward and Anna Smith meet Nicholas Monroe and Zhang Shuai to complete the Brit action on Day 5.

With Philipp Kohlschreiber, Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet all falling at the wayside yesterday, who will be the next seed to fall at Wimbledon today? Will it be a fairly normal day today with all the favourites progressing, or will somebody throw a spanner into the works and shake things up causing a big upset? There is never a completely normal day at Wimbledon after all. The tournament always brings big shocks to proceedings. Only time will tell but one thing is for sure - it looks like it is going to be a very exciting day of tennis for us all to enjoy.