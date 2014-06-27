WTA Wimbledon - Day 5 Preview

Day 5 sees a great day of women's third round action, with several former champions hoping to grab the headlines today. They will need to do something fairly special to steal the limelight from Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova after their impressive victories yesterday, though.

First on Centre Court from a women's point of view is 2011 champion Petra Kvitova, facing five times champion Venus Williams. On paper, looking at past results, this should be Venus's match to lose but as is often the case, things don't always stay with the script and after all, Wimbledon is played on grass not paper. This has the potential to be a fantastic third round match if both players play to the best of their ability, but it could be painful to look if they don't.

Number two seed Li Na also plays today, as she hopes she can stop herself from going out early at Wimbledon, just like she did at the French Open a month ago. She faces Barbora Zahlavova Strycova and barring Na playing well below her level, she should have too much for the Czech. Another seed in action today is number four Agnieszka Radwanska, as she meets Michelle Larcher De Brito who beat Maria Sharapova here last year. This could be a good encounter but let's hope and pray that our eardrums survive this one due to Larcher De Brito's incessant screaming.

In what could be one of the matches of the day, young Croatian star Ana Konjuh takes on Caroline Wozniacki. Wozniacki hasn't been tested too much as of yet with simple victories over Shahar Peer and Naomi Broady but that could all change today. Ana Konjuh is not like your normal sixteen year old, she has a lot of talent and could very well be a prominent feature in the future of women's tennis. With many weapons in her young arsenal, Konjuh is definitely one to look and she could very well cause the upset today over Wozniacki.

In a battle of the young guns 17yo Belinda Bencic takes on 18yo Victoria Duval today. Bencic, last years girls Wimbledon champion and former Junior number one is also a big name for the future. Showing a lot of power on the court, she beat Magdalena Rybarikova in the first round, coming from a set down. She can definitely cause some damage on the tour, that's for sure. She faces Victoria Duval today who is also very talented, defeating Sorana Cirstea in the first round. Duval, who is coached by Nick Bollettieri has a very promising future having reached the second round of the US Open last year and now Wimbledon this year. This match could go either way so it's definitely one to look.

Also in action today is pocket-sized American Lauren Davis, who stunned Italy's Flavia Pennetta in the second round, following on from her quarter-final appearance at Eastbourne just a week ago. Davis has stiff competition in the third round though in the form of China's Peng Shuai who was impressive in her second round match versus Maria Kirilenko in which she took full control winning the match 6-0 6-3.

The pick of the rest of the day's play includes Andy Murray tipped Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia facing Ekaterina Makarova and French Open finalist Simona Halep taking on Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine. There is also an interesting match in the form of Dominika Cibulkova versus Lucie Safarova. The day's play in rounded up by Victoria Azarenka's maker Bojana Jovanovski playing Tereza Smitkova.

It is sure to be a fantastic day of tennis today and one that you don't want to miss. Let's hope the weather co-operates so we can enjoy some high quality tennis action.