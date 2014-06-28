Rafael Nadal digs himself out of a first set hole to reach fourth round of Wimbledon

On a day where rain is forecast for the vast majority of the day, the amount of tennis that gets played on the outside courts is debatable. Something that isn't up for debate is the play on centre court. With three former champions in action on the court it's sure to be a fantastic day of play. Whilst it's pouring with rain outside, thanks to the roof; people indoor on centre court can still enjoy uninterrupted tennis on Day 6 of the tournament.

Mikhail Kukushkin is by no means an easy opponent to play, he can serve very well and has a hammer of a forehand which has troubled many a player in the past. Today wasn't ever going to be as easy as it looked on paper. The spirited Kazakh is too good of a player for that. He played very well in his first two matches in the tournament beating Dudi Sela and Frank Dancevic comfortably before facing a bigger challenge in Nadal today. Rafael Nadal was looking for a better start today having lost the first set in both of his previous matches, before raising his level significantly to outplay his opponent for the rest of both matches.

After a short delay due to the change in conditions of the now 'indoor' centre court, Rafael Nadal and Mikhail Kukushkin were on court for their third round encounter. It was the Kazakh that got the better start, as Nadal was constantly hitting to his forehand for the majority of the first set.

This allowed Kukushkin to unleash some huge winners when he needed to, utilising one of the biggest weapons in his arsenal, especially on an indoor court. The two players were in a tiebreaker situation, an error from Kukushkin gave Nadal an immediate mini-break but this was quickly erased due to a beautiful forehand winner by the Kazakh. It was all Kukushkin for the rest of the breaker, keeping his cool to serve out the set. Nadal found himself in a bit of a hole, having lost the opening set once again.

The resilient Spaniard doesn't know when he is beaten, and with him still playing his own game, he was looking to find an opening on the serve of the Kazakh. After a subpar first set by his very high standards, the breakthrough came in the second set, a forced error by Kukushkin allowed Nadal to take the initiative and break his opponent. Once this had happened, you knew the result was inevitable. Nadal kicked on and was quickly up a break serving for the second set, which he had absolutely no problem taking after just 35 minutes of play.

The momentum totally shifted after Rafael Nadal levelled the match and it was clear that he wasn't going to let it get away from him. Upping his level considerably, he seemed to play points much more confidently and with this, his winners count increased rapidly as he hit some astonishing winners which left both his opponent and the crowd speechless. It was all the Spaniard from here on in, with Kukushkin winning just three games in total during the duration of the last three sets of the match, with Nadal showing why he is such a difficult opponent to beat.

Just like in his previous round versus Lukas Rosol, Rafael didn't have the best start today but as the match went on, he played better and better getting more confident with each strike of the ball. He will definitely need to improve as a slow start just won't wash near the business end of the tournament. Real champions always up their level when it matters though and Rafael Nadal has definitely earnt that tag over the years so there is no doubt in my mind that he will improve with each match that he plays going forward in this tournament.

In the next round he will play one of two promising wildcards in the form of young Czech hot prospect Jiri Vesely or Aussie Nick Kyrgios who have both been impressive thus far. Due to the persistent rain, their match has been delayed, with the players having to wait for the rain to stop for the match to be completed.

Whoever he ends up facing in the fourth round, it definitely won't be easy as both players have shown that they are capable of upsetting the apple cart with both producing some top level tennis to upset Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet respectively in the previous round. Both men are definitely players to look and could be household names for the future crop of the ATP tour.

All in all, after a blip on serve in the tiebreaker at the end of the first set, Nadal was very efficient today. He totally outplayed Kukushkin for the majority of the match, using all of his grass court ability and array of weapons to wear his opponent down and was able to improve his game significantly when he had to in order to achieve the victory today.

This result should give his fans a lot of positives after today, as it's going to take a mammoth effort to defeat the formidable Spaniard if he consistently plays at the level he was at towards the end of the match today. Rafael Nadal isn't going to just lay down and die. That just isn't in his nature and not something that he knows how to do.