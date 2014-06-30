Stan's the man with a plan as he reaches the fourth round of Wimbledon

It's the morning after the day before, and with no play on Sunday due to it being a rest day and respite for the residents surrounding SW19, Stan Wawrinka and Denis Istomin were forced to wait until this morning to start their third round encounter. This means that due to the schedule being so far behind, the winner will have to potentially play three back-to-back matches and could be forced to play a ridiculous fifteen sets of tennis within three days.

After a further short delay, the players walked onto court at 11:37am to start their third round match. At the start of the match, Istomin looked like the player that got to the fourth round in 2012, taking the play to Wawrinka immediately but as time progressed, his drive faded as he was plagued by an unknown illness for which he called the trainer. He was failing to make the shots he usually produces with ease, wasting three break points in one game not looking at all comfortable on court.

Wawrinka took full advantage of the mistakes by Istomin, showing no mercy towards the Uzbek, converting several separate break point opportunities with ease and found himself up two sets to the good within no time at all, grabbing a 6-3 6-3 lead in just 60 minutes. During the hour, both players fell victim to the slippery grass with Wawrinka in particular feeling the pain as he went down on the grass hitting his back as he fell.

Although it doesn't look to be anything serious, the Swiss man may find himself with a bruise in the morning as he hit the grass quite hard, with a concerned Denis Istomin looking over to make sure he was alright.

Going up an early break in the third set, Stan Wawrinka all but sealed the match and a late resurgence by Istomin wasn't looking at all likely. The Uzbek improved his game though and showed some spirit late in the day, holding firm, playing some confident service games, looking more energised than earlier in the match. It just wasn't his day in the end though as some confident serving by the Swiss number one sealed his place in the fourth round.

In the next round he will face either Eastbourne champion and Queens finalist Feliciano Lopez or 2010 marathon man, big server John Isner. Whoever wins that one will be a stiff challenge for Wawrinka with both showing that they can play on grass in the past.