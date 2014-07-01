Calm, collected Kyrgios blasts past Nadal

Two years ago it was Lukas Rosol, last year it was Steve Darcis. This year, it was exciting young talent Nick Kyrgios of Australia. Kyrgios overcame the world number one and second seed in four sets, 7-6 5-7 7-6 6-3 in just under three hours on Centre Court.

From the outset it was clear that Nadal would have problems with Kyrgios's serve, the Australian hitting aces at will, 13 in the first set alone. Nadal was also being put under pressure by Kyrgios's flat, powerful groundstrokes, and although neither man managed to engineer a break point, Kyrgios seemed to be in the ascendancy, losing just four points on his serve during the set. During the following tiebreak, Kyrgios raced out to a 4-0 lead, before being pinned back to 5-5 by his more accomplished opponent. From there, however, the Australian won the next two points to take the set. For Nadal, this would have been not too great a concern at this point - he'd lost the first set in each of his three matches so far in the tournament, but had come through each of them strongly.

In the second set, Kyrgios may have been forgiven if his level had dropped, such is his inexperience and so huge was the stage. But he showed no signs of letting up throughout most of the set, before faltering when serving at 5-6. Nadal's level of play had been noticably higher throughout the set, and when he had two opportunities to break, he duly took one of them to take the set 7-5 and level the match. This set was a perfect example of Nadal's talent for winning the biggest, most important points - he hit fewer winners and aces once again, but came away with the set and, it was assumed, the momentum going into the third set. Nadal had made a habit of recovering from slow starts, and his opponent seemed unlikely to be able to continue his exceptional form. From here, it was expected that Nadal would push on and win as he had in his first three matches.

The story of the third set was similar to that of the first. Kyrgios continued to fire aces - 9 of them in this set - and attack Nadal with his flat groundstrokes. Nadal was also finding his range by now though, and came up with some spectacular winners of his own. Still, Kyrgios's challenge wasn't fading, and the players ended up in a second tiebreak. Minibreaks were traded early on as both players seemed nervous - winning the third set would have been a huge stpe towards victory for either player. Eventually, Kyrgios took it 7-5 and gave a delighted but determined fist pump.

By the fourth set we knew what was going to happen - Kyrgios was going to hit big and be almost untouchable on his serve, while at the same time hitting huge groundstrokes whenever he had the opportunity, including often running around Nadal's second serve to hit crushing forehand returns. Nadal on the other hand, was trying to get Kyrgios on the run, punishing him with his usual side-to-side heavily spinning groundstrokes. Early in the set, Kyrgios reached break point on Nadal's serve with a massive forehand return of serve and took it to go up the break. From then on, it was a simple matter of holding serve for the Australian - that and keeping his nerve. He did both faultlessly, not facing a break point in the set, eventually serving out with -what else? - an ace.

The most impressive thing about this win for Kyrgios was the way he handled himself on he biggest stage - tennis occasions don't come much bigger than playing the world number one on Centre Court. Throughout the match, he seemed completely unfazed, like the huge match he was playing was just another day. This is, it must be noted, his Wimbledon debut - to act so calm and avoid playing nervously was exceptionally impressive from a man in his first Wimbledon playing the world number one for a place in the last eight. Also praiseworthy was the way he was able to move on from poorly played points - often an unforced error would be followed straight away with an ace. That kind of mentality will serve him well in his career - it's a quality Nadal is famed for.

For Nadal, this was another disappointing defeat in a series of disappointing Wimbledons for him - by next year it'll be four years since he reached the quarterfinals. This was the first time that the world number one has lost to a player outside the top 100 at the All England Club since 1992, and the first time the top-ranked player lost to a teenager at a major since Nadal himself beat Federer at the 2005 French Open. Still, Nadal's first-round loss meant little in terms of the rest of his season last year, and his defeat shouldn't ring alarm bells this year either - Nadal is well capable of recovering from such a loss.

After the match, Kyrgios said 'I was in a bit of a zone out there and didn't really notice the crowd. I was struggling a little on return but I worked my way into it and I served really well throughout, so am very happy. You have to believe that you can win the match from the start and I definitely did. I am playing really well on grass.'

Nadal gave credit to his opponent after his defeat, saying that 'When you have an opponent who decides to hit the ball really strong and serve like that you are in trouble. I don't think that I played badly.'

Kyrgios will next face Milos Raonic tomorrow for a place in the semifinals. Whoever wins will reach their first major semifinal - a huge match for both players.

What next for Nadal? In his own words: 'For [Kyrgios] the next round, for me the beach.'