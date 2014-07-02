2nd July: WTA Roundup

Normally the second Wednesday of the Championships wouldn't see any WTA matches played - it's men's quarterfinals day. This year was different - following rain delays at the end of the first week there were two WTA quarterfinals to be played. Here's what happened.

Simona Halep was impressive in reaching her second consecutive major semifinal, overcoming last year's runner up Sabine Lisicki 6-4 6-0. The first set saw three breaks of serve, of which Halep took two in winning the set. Lisicki seemed to be costless of the injury problems that had affected her when winning her fourth round match the day before, but she still struggled with her second serve, winning just 29% of points behind it in the first set. The second set was an example of why Lisicki is perhaps less succesful away from Wimbledon - she was far far away from playing her best tennis, hitting 11 unforced errors against just two winners, and winning just 33% of points on serve. Halep was able to break three times to take the set without the loss of a game to win the match in 57 minutes.

Halep was unsurprisingly in good spirits after the match, saying 'It was a great match for me today. I played really well and I'm really excited that I can play semifinals tomorrow. I like this tournament and I feel really well here'.

She was also confident for her semifinal against Eugenie Bouchard tomorrow: 'I have confidence in myself. I believe that I can win, but I expect a tough match. She's a great player and she's playing really well, so I have just to enjoy it.'

The other winner today was Canadian 20-year old Eugenie Bouchard. Her opponent was German ninth seed Angelique Kerber, who had overcome Maria Sharapova the day before. Kerber found that she couldn't build on that win against her young opponent today. Bouchard took the only break of serve in the first set to take it 6-3 in 34 minutes. In the second set she overcame her own serve being broken, and winning just 33% of points behind her second serve, to take it 6-4.

With the win, Bouchard becomes the only player this year on both the WTA and ATP tours to reach all three major semifinals - quite an achievement at just 20 years old. She'll make her debut in the top 10 on Monday and looks set to stay there for some time.

She was in determined mood after the match, saying 'I'm excited to be in the semis. But, of course, you know, never satisfied, so definitely want to go a step further, or as far as I can.' She'll play Simona Halep tomorrow.

Results

[3] Simona Halep d. [19] Sabine Lisicki 6-4 6-0

[13] Eugenie Bouchard d. [9] Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-4

Tomorrow

Tomorrow sees both women's semifinals being played. Play starts at 1pm on Centre Court with

[23] Lucie Safarova vs. [6] Petra Kvitova

followed by

[13] Eugenie Bouchard vs. [3] Simona Halep