Trainer Freddie Roach believes Floyd Mayweather's control has angered Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao has become angered by the demands of Floyd Mayweather ahead of their colossal showdown on May 2, according to trainer Freddie Roach.

Boxing’s ‘biggest fight’ was expected to happened many years back, but disagreements over purse splits and drug testing saw the fight continually delayed. Nevertheless, after arguments were finally settled late last year, both stars confirmed the showdown for early May.

36-year-old Pacquiao, who holds an impressive record of 57 wins, 38 by knockout, two draws and five defeats, eventually agreed to abide by Olympic-standard testing in the build-up to the field, and undertook his first random test on Saturday in front of a Filipino television crew.

However, Mayweather’s perseverance to control all pre-match details has affected Pacquiao – who last saw off American Chris Algieri in November 2014 – and trainer Roach suggests he has never seen the eight-weight world champion more determined.

"I can see it in his eyes, in his body movement, his attitude in training that he really wants to win and win decisively. Sometimes, I cannot help but think he’s mad at this guy.

"I can feel when we’re doing the mitts. With the way he hits the mitts, I can see it on how he responds to the things we want him to do. The efforts he has been doing which I didn’t see in his previous similarly important fights.”

Mayweather remains unbeaten after 47 fights, winning 26 of those through knockouts. Beating Marcos Rene Maidana in both May and September, but Roach believes his run may be coming to an end.

"I've never seen him dislike an opponent in my life, but you know what, he doesn't like this guy. He won't say anything bad about him, but he won't say anything good about him either. I think Mayweather is his perfect opponent.

“Manny’s anger could be because everything has to be his way. He has a comfort zone, like we couldn’t say anything about the fight until he announced it. He is very very insecure."

The former boxer, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, reiterates his belief that "the whole world will be disappointed” should the 38-year-old emerge victorious, although Pacquiao claims he has identified the weaknesses in Mayweather’s supposedly impenetrable defence.

"If it's his defence he'll be relying on, I can say this early that I'm ready to meet him in that department. We've actually been figuring out how we can penetrate the defensive blanket Floyd will throw at me.

"I think we already have an idea of what offensive manoeuvres we will utilise. We will be concentrating on finding the flaws in his defence - I think we have discovered a lot."

The two will meet at MGM Grand Garden Arena to compete for the WBC World welterweight title, WBO World welterweight title and the WBA Super World welterweight title.