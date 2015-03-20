Mayweather and Pacquiaostruggle to agree on doping penalty fee ahead of May 2 clash

Fresh tension has arisen between the camps of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, as the two have reportedly come into dispute over a proposed doping penalty.

With the long-awaited fight finally settled for May 2 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Pacquiao’s advisor Michael Koncz has suggested that he was “puzzled and dismayed” by Mayweather’s refusal to agree a $5 million (£3.37 million) penalty proposed by the 36-year-old’s representative.

The Filipino suggested the hefty penalty should either fighter test positive for a banned drug, although Mayweather Promotions chief executive Leonard Ellerbe told the same source that the drug testing protocol for the welterweight world title fight has been “rigorously negotiated” by Top Rank, Pacuqiao’s promoters.

Ellerbe branded Koncz an “idiot”. He said: "If this moron didn't convey his fighter's wishes when the negotiation was going on, that's their problem.”

The complications of drug-testing became an issue during previous attempts to set-up the clash between the two giants, first in late 2009 and again in early 2010. While 38-year-old Mayweather initially requested random Olympic-style blood and urine testing, Pacquiao objected to some protocols and a fight could not be arranged.

Heated discussions between the two continued as Mayweather later accused Pacquiao of using drugs to enhance his performance, which was briskly denied by the Kibawe-born superstar. He opted to sue Mayweather over the accusation, and the two settled the matter out of court, but also out of the ring.

With the duo considered the best pound-for-pound fighters of their generation, the US Anti-Doping Agency recently revealed both fighters had agreed to undergo Olympic-style random drug-testing prior to the event, in which Pacquiao will hope to inflict Mayweather’s first ever defeat.

Pacquiao currently stands with 57 wins – 38 from knockouts - two draws and five defeats, while Mayweather has secured 47 victories from as many fights, with 26 knockouts. Mayweather has had USADA testing for every bout since 2010.

The Filipino initially suggested that the equal fine for a failed drug test would act as insurance that a doping complication would not jeopardise the fight – with fans across the globe waiting in awe for the clash.

However, Ellerbe claimed the arrangement was an attempt to "put a $5 million price tag if Manny tested positive. It will cost Manny a lot more than some $5 million if he comes up positive.”

Mayweather and Pacquiao will fight for the WBC World welterweight title, WBO World welterweight title and the WBA Super World welterweight title.