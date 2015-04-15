Sharapova and Venus Williams Withdraw From Fed Cup

Maria Sharapova will not play in the Russia's home tie in the Fed Cup in Sochi against Germany, due to an alleged leg issue. The withdrawal of the world number two came via her Facebook:

"Withdrawing from this weekend's Fed Cup was no easy decision. You probably haven't seen me post any pictures on court, that is simply because there haven't been many. I just started a couple of days ago and going to work myself up to creating a good healthy base."

The Russian also added: "I will be following the girls on my live this weekend, cheering them on, as I try to be ready for next week's tournament in Stuttgart." Therefore, even the possibility of playing Stuttgart is currently in doubt for the defending champion.

The Russian team captain Anastasia Myskina, replaced Sharapova with the thirty year-old Vera Zvonareva. The former world number two is ranked 137th, as she continues her comeback to the game of tennis after multiple injuries had put a halt in her career.

There is bad news coming from Team USA as well, for the team that will be in Brindisi for the playoff against Italy. Venus Williams will not be taking part in the tie, which had been convened by the captain Mary Joe Fernandez; the seven time Grand Slam champion will not play on the Italian clay due to personal problems.

The twenty-one year-old and current world number 57, Lauren Davis, will join the squad as her replacement.