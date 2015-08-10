Kerber victorious in Stanford final over Pliskova

Angelique Kerber got the better of Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Bank of the West classic in Stanford with 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 the final score. She improved her record to 4-0 in finals this year, and notched her fourth win in six matches against her Czech opponent.

Pliskova's higher-risk style cost her - while she hit 52 winners, she hit equally as many unforced errors. Although Kerber made only just over half as many winners (27), she was able to keep a much tighter rein on her errors, hitting just 13 in her three-set victory.

German dominates Stanford final and triumphs

This was Kerber's fourth Premier title of the year, and her second win over Pliskova in a final at this level - the German also triumphed on grass in Birmingham. It continues a remarkable turnaround for the German, who had a poor start to the year, dropping out of the top ten and winning just eight of her first 17 matches.

With this win, she moves sixth in the Road to Singapore, and will be hoping to keep her good form going as the US Open approaches. Kerber is a former semi-finalist in New York.

From January through March, Angelique Kerber posted an 8-9 match record. Since March: 29-5. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 9, 2015

Kerber level with Serena on titles won ahead of US Open

This title also puts Kerber level with Serena Williams to lead the WTA with four titles won, although Williams' titles have come at much more prestigious events. The German now has titles on all four surfaces this year - red clay, green clay, grass, and hard.

For Pliskova, it was a fourth Premier-level final loss of the season. The rising star claimed her solitary title of 2015 at International level in Prague, and breaks the top ten for the first time following her final run in Stanford, entering at number eight. On this form, she'll continue to rise, currently standing at fifth in the Road to Singapore.

Congratulating Kerber after the match, Pliskova joked that she actually told her that she doesn't want to play her anymore in finals - "she's 2-0 against me in finals now, so hopefully the next time I can play against somebody else!"

Both players will now turn their attention to this week's Roger's Cup in Toronto, where both players will be hopeful of making deep runs in the competition.