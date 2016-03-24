Aljaz Bedene: Davis Cup appeal rejected

Aljaz Bedene has seen his appeal to represent Great Britain in the Davis Cup rejected. Having already represented Slovenia in the Davis Cup, it has been ruled that Bedene is unable to represent Great Britain after a rule change in 2015. The rule stipulates that any player cannot represent a second nation. Bedene's appeal was based on the fact that he applied for his British passport before the rule was introduced and that he should be eligible.

Disappointment for LTA

ITF's decision come's as a disappointment to not just Bedene himself but also LTA chief Michael Downey who stated that they are disappointed with the decision and said that the LTA has "fully supported him in his endeavour to represent the country he rightfully and proudly calls home".

Bedene, who has resided in Britain for eight years will now look to explore his options and look for the best way forward. He may appeal to the Court of Arbitration for sport in an attempt to overturn the decision.

Ranked 57 in the world, Bedene became a British citizen last year and ousted James Ward as British number two. With last years success in the Davis Cup for Great Britain being largely accredited to Andy Murray's efforts in the singles along with his success with brother Jamie Murray in the doubles, Great Britain has longed for an effective second singles player. After using numerous players last year such as James Ward, Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans, it was hoped that Bedene would have been able to help become a more permanent addition to the team.

Gavrilova appeal successful

Daria Gavrilova has been well embraced by her new homeland (Source: Tennis.com)

The news comes at the same time Russian born WTA player, Daria Gavrilova saw her appeal to play for Australia in the Fed Cup granted.

However, unlike Bedene, Gavrilova had not previously represented another country allowing for her appeal to be granted leaving her free to represent Australia in the Fed Cup.