Erik Guay becomes double world champion following Super-G triumph in St. Moritz

Erik Guay of Canada took victory in the men's Super-G at the 2017 Ski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Guay follows on from Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer who claimed a surprise gold in the women's Super-G on Tuesday, with the Canadian becoming a world champion for the second time following his victory over the Downhill discipline in Garmisch, Germany six years ago.

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud finished in the silver medal position after being 0.45 second behind Guay's winning time, with another Canadian, Manny Osborne-Paradis claiming bronze.

Erik Guay during his gold medal winning ski (image source: Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Stringer via Getty Images)

Kriechmayr sets early pace, before Jansrud storms into provisional gold

With bib number one it was Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr who was first to test out the course, and he faired well, with a time of one minute 26.26 seconds.

The Italian duo of Peter Fill and Dominik Paris, who had the advantage of their coach setting the course failed to better Kriechmayr's time, and once Beat Feuz and Alexis Pintarault had done likewise the Austrian was surely starting to dream of claiming his first ever major medal.

His chances of gold went when the ninth man down the mountain, Olympic Champion in this discipline, Kjetil Jansrud, smashed the leading time to take over at the top of the leaderboard by nearly half a second.

Canadian duo claim podium spots in shootout with Norweigens

With Jansrud riding pretty in provisional gold, the more fancied Austrian trio of Hannes Reichelt (10th), Max Franz (13th) and Marcel Hirscher (21st) each finished behind Kriechmayr their teammate and were well out of the medals.

It was the Canadian's who proved to be Jansrud's main rivals, with Guay, the 14th and fastest man down the hill, with his compatriot Osborne-Paradis edging out Norway's Alexsander Aamodt Kilde by 0.03 seconds to claim bronze.

The highest finisher from the home nation was Carlo Janka down in ninth, 0.99 seconds off the pace, with Austria's Matthias Mayer and America's Andrew Weibrecht among the non-finishers.

Downhill training for both the men and women will take place on Thursday, with the women's Alpine Combined, which sees them tackle a Downhill and a Slalom, the next competition which is scheduled for Friday.