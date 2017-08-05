Justin Gatlin stuns Usain Bolt in the Jamaican's final 100m race

Usain Bolt's familiar rival Justin Gatlin gatecrashed the party as he stunned the Jamaican to win World Championship gold. Fellow American Christian Coleman grabbed silver as Bolt's final individual race drew to a dramatic conclusion with arguably "the greatest athlete of all time" finishing third.

Suspect starts lead to nervy career conclusion for Bolt

The crowd were expectedly behind the great man as soon as he set foot in the London Stadium for his heat on Friday evening. However, although he won his race, Bolt did not display his usual dominance citing problems with the starting blocks as an issue to his form. Although the Jamaican described them as "light" and "shaky", he also explained that he "can't keep doing this" when referring to his average starts.

Yet arguably the greatest athlete of all time faced the same problems in the semi-final. He gave young starlet Coleman a good five metres and was not able to reel the American back in as the 21-year old crossed the line with both men eye-balling each other. Coleman appeared to give a look of determination, whilst Bolt responded with a smile to suggest he had everything under control. Meanwhile, villain Gatlin and Jamaica's sprint bridesmaid Yohann Blake cruised through in the other semi-finals.

Despite his problems, the fastest human ever to grace the planet went into the final as the undoubted favourite. With six World Championship and Olympic golds to his name across the shortest outdoor track distance and a mere 19 across both competitions in all disciplines, it was hard to argue against the bookmakers.

Coleman blitzes out of the blocks only to be thwarted by compatriot Gatlin

As the athletes entered the arena in front of an expectant crowd, it was again Bolt who looked the most composed of the finalists whilst Gatlin received the usual jeers from fans unwilling to forgive his previous misdemeanours. Yet there was more to this contest than the pair who had encountered many a hero versus villain battle.

Bolt got an average start but it was Coleman who flew out of the blocks and took the early advantage. Meanwhile, Britain's Reece Prescod stumbled off the start line as his dreams were left in tatters at the back of the field.

With everyone expecting Bolt to pull Coleman back in, as he had done earlier in the evening, the Jamaican appeared to be short of pace and power as the young American stretched towards the finish line.

The fastest man this year looked to be on his way to gold but Bolt's familiar foe stunned the World to put a sting in the tale. Gatlin had quietly composed himself amidst all of the jeers and accelerated from the midway point in lane eight. He lunged for the line to defeat his compatriot Coleman and finally get one over Bolt at the last opportunity.

The 35-year old exploded with relief, delight and passion as he put his fingers to his lips to silence the London crowd and celebrated an unlikely, improbable and unpopular victory with a season's best 9.92 seconds.