London 2017: Kenyans enjoy golden double on final day of World Athletics Championships

The Kenyan duo of Hellen Obiri and Elijah Manangoi claimed gold medals of the final day of London 2017 to assure their country's runner-up placing in the medal table.

In the women's 5,000m final, Obiri beat off the challenge of 10,000 metre champion Almaz Ayana to claim gold, while Manangoi stormed clear of his compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot to grab the 1,500m title.

Obiri defeats Ayana in two-horse 5,000m final

In the first track final of the evening, the women's 5000metre race was a battle royal between Obiri and Ayana, who moved clear of the rest of the field in the early stages of the race.

The duo were certain of finishing first and second on the podium, the only question was to which order they would finish.

With the race into the final lap, Obiri made the kick for home which proved to be vital. Having won on this track last month in the Anniversary Games, the Kenyan had laid down a marker of sorts, and she ended up six seconds clear of Ayana to win gold in a time of 14:34.86.

Hellen Obiri celebrates taking 5000 gold (image source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Sifan Hassan took home bronze for the Netherlands, with the Scottish duo of Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan finishing sixth and tenth respectively.

Manangoi leads home Kenyan 1-2 to take Kiprop's crown

With back-to-back-to-back champion Asbel Kiprop among a three-pronged Kenyan challenge in the men's 1500m final, it was his teammates who battled for the medals.

Kiprop's disappointing season indicated he would struggle, and a ninth placed finish echoed that, but for the world leader Elijah Manangoi, a gold justified his favourites tag.

Heading into the home straight behind Cheruiyot, the 24-year-old Manangoi moved past his compatriot with a strong kick to take gold with Filip Ingebrigtsen rounding out the podium for Norway.

Barshim and Perkovic storm to field golds

Two of the more dominant field athletes produced the goods to assure their country's first gold medals of these championships.

Barshim took gold in the high jump (image source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In the men's high jump, Mutaz Essa Barshim leapt clean over the first five heights to finally claim his first major outdoor title. The second best jumper of all time was the only man to clear 2.35 metres to capture top spot, with Danil Lysenko claiming silver as a neutral athlete.

The bronze medal went to a very unlikely source, with Syrian 30-year-old Majd Ghazal who jumped clear of 2.29metres at the second time of asking in one of the stories of the week.

In the final throwing event of these championships, Sandra Perkovic was the only woman to throw past the 70 metre mark to take gold in the discus. The Croatian's longest effort flew 70.31 metres, meaning that the 27-year-old is now a two-time world champion, recapturing the crown she let slip two years ago in Beijing. Silver went to Dani Stevens of Australia who threw an area record 69.64 metres in the final round with France's Melina Robert-Michon grabbing bronze.